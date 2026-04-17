D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teen's Homicide; Lawyers Assert Innocence

Singer-songwriter D4vd, David Anthony Burke, has been arrested and is being held without bail on suspicion of murder in the case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide. His legal team vehemently denies his involvement and states no charges have been filed.

Singer-songwriter D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke , maintains his innocence following his arrest in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially ruled her death a homicide. Burke was arrested earlier this week and is currently being held without bail, booked on suspicion of murder.

His legal team, comprised of attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, issued a strong statement asserting that Burke was not responsible for Hernandez's death. They emphasized that no formal charges or indictments have been filed against him to date, and expressed their intent to vigorously defend his innocence. The discovery of Hernandez's remains occurred in September, seven months prior to Burke's arrest, when her dismembered body was found in the front trunk of a Tesla that was later identified as belonging to Burke. The vehicle had been impounded at a Hollywood lot after reports of a foul odor emanating from it. At the time of the vehicle's discovery, Burke was reportedly on tour, leading to the cancellation of his North American tour. A grand jury investigation into the case had been underway since November. The Los Angeles Police Department conducted a raid on Burke's home prior to his arrest, with officers from specialized divisions participating. LAPD had previously sought to seal autopsy findings, citing the ongoing murder investigation. The medical examiner faced challenges in determining the manner of death due to the advanced stage of decomposition of Hernandez's body when it was found. Sources suggest Burke may have previously been in a relationship with the teenager, though this has not been definitively stated as fact in the official reports. The focus remains on the legal proceedings and the assertion of Burke's innocence by his legal representation, pending any formal charges from the prosecution. The details surrounding the discovery of the body and the subsequent investigation have brought significant attention to this high-profile case, with the public awaiting further developments as the legal process unfolds





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Homicide Arrest

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