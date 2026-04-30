D4vd Charged with First-Degree Murder in Gruesome Killing of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is accused of murdering and dismembering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, using chainsaws and a 'burn cage' to destroy evidence. Prosecutors allege Burke knew the victim was underage and killed her to protect his music career after she threatened to expose their relationship.

Singer D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke , is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the brutal killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez .

Chilling court documents reveal that Burke allegedly used chainsaws to dismember the teenager and a 'burn cage' to destroy evidence of the crime. Prosecutors claim that Burke was aware of Rivas Hernandez's age but continued to pursue a sexual relationship with her. After their breakup in April 2025, Rivas Hernandez reportedly became jealous of Burke's relationships with other women and threatened to expose their affair, which could have jeopardized his burgeoning music career.

Burke, who was set to release his first solo album and had a multi-million-dollar career at stake, allegedly took drastic measures to silence her. On April 23, 2025, Burke arranged for an Uber to pick up Rivas Hernandez from her home in Lake Elsinore, California, and drop her off at his rental home in Hollywood Hills. According to prosecutors, Burke stabbed the teenager multiple times shortly after her arrival, ensuring her death before she could reveal their relationship.

Instead of seeking medical help, Burke allegedly attempted to cover his tracks by sending a text message to Rivas Hernandez asking where she was. Following the murder, Burke drove to Santa Barbara, approximately an hour north of Los Angeles, in an apparent effort to dispose of evidence. He returned home the next morning and attended a show interview, but his actions became increasingly suspicious.

On April 24, 2025, Burke ordered a shovel from Home Depot, and two days later, he stopped texting the victim. By May 1, prosecutors allege that Burke ordered two chainsaws, and on May 5, Amazon delivered a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool to his rental home under the alias 'Victoria Mendez.

' Burke made multiple trips to Santa Barbara, where Rivas Hernandez's identification was later found in January 2026 in a remote area off Highway 154. The final piece of Burke's alleged plan to destroy evidence came on July 7, when he ordered a 'burn cage' from Amazon under the same fake name. Prosecutors describe in harrowing detail how Burke dismembered Rivas Hernandez's body, amputating her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger bore a tattoo of his name.

The fingers have never been recovered. Burke allegedly placed the victim's head and torso in a cadaver bag and her limbs in a garbage bag, storing both in the front trunk of his Tesla. He reportedly lied to friends and business associates about the strong smell of decay emanating from the house. Before leaving for his tour at the end of July, Burke parked the Tesla on the street near his rental home, where the body was eventually discovered





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Dismemberment

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