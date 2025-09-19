D4vd's Career Collapses Amid Homicide Investigation After Dismembered Body Found in His Tesla

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, faces a homicide investigation following the discovery of a dismembered body of a missing teenage girl in his Tesla. The incident has triggered a rapid collapse of his career, with collaborators distancing themselves, endorsements being dropped, and his tour suspended.

The music world is reeling as rising star D4vd , real name David Anthony Burke , finds himself at the center of a homicide investigation following the gruesome discovery of a dismembered body in a Tesla registered in his name. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the industry, has led to a rapid unraveling of the young artist's career, with collaborations being pulled, endorsements dropped, and his world tour indefinitely suspended.

The silence from D4vd and his legal team, represented by Blair Berk, adds further intrigue to the already complex situation, leaving fans and the public in a state of disbelief and speculation.\The investigation began on September 8th when authorities discovered the partial, decomposed remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas inside a black Tesla Model Y that had been impounded in a Hollywood tow yard. The vehicle was linked to Burke. Rivas had been reported missing by her family from Lake Elsinore, California, in May 2024. Further details have emerged painting a disturbing picture of Burke's alleged relationship with the missing teen, with sources claiming they had been involved in an underage relationship. Allegations suggest Burke first contacted Rivas when she was just 12 years old and that the pair often met, including instances where Burke would pick her up in the very Tesla where her remains were later found. Rivas's brother has stated that his family was aware of the alleged relationship and that Rivas left home in May 2024 to meet with Burke, never returning home. This has added to the gravity of the unfolding investigation. The investigation has taken an even darker turn, the case has taken a turn into the world of social media, as investigators are looking into images and social media posts they believe to show the pair in several places together, with the goal of understanding the nature of their connection and determining if the singer had any involvement in the death of the teenage girl. Authorities are working to determine the exact date and cause of Rivas's death, given the advanced state of decomposition of her remains. \As the investigation intensifies, the fallout from this tragedy continues to grow. The rapid collapse of D4vd's career is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the allegations. The singer, who rose to fame through gaming video soundtracks and a viral TikTok hit, had quickly ascended to stardom, even making his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel at 18 and performing at Coachella Festival. However, the discovery of Rivas's remains in his car has triggered a mass exodus of support from the entertainment industry. Collaborations have been removed from streaming platforms, ad campaigns have been cancelled, and his world tour has been suspended. The public reaction reflects a combination of shock, disgust, and a desire for answers. The case has brought a new wave of issues to the entertainment world that have had the effect of a cold, hard slap in the face of the entertainment industry, and its audience. His recent performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was removed from Colbert's channels as part of a new investigation, adding further to the growing list of consequences





