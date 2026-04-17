D4vd's Lawyers Assert Innocence Following Arrest in Teen's Homicide Investigation

Singer-songwriter D4vd has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. His legal team has issued a strong denial of his involvement, stating that evidence will prove his innocence and that no charges have been filed.

Singer-songwriter D4vd , whose real name is David Anthony Burke, maintains his innocence following his recent arrest in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has officially classified Hernandez's death as a homicide, a determination reportedly made more challenging due to the advanced decomposition of her remains when discovered in September.

Burke's legal team, comprising Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, issued a statement asserting that Burke was not responsible for Hernandez's death. As of Friday, no formal charges or indictments have been filed against the 21-year-old artist, who was booked on Thursday and is currently being held without bail. The statement from his attorneys emphasized that the evidence would ultimately exonerate their client, highlighting the absence of any grand jury indictment or criminal complaint. Burke has been detained on suspicion of murder, and his defense team vowed to vigorously protect his innocence. The investigation into Hernandez's death began in September 2025 when her dismembered remains were found in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla. The vehicle, which had been parked at a Hollywood impound lot and emitted a foul odor, was later identified as belonging to Burke. At the time of the discovery, Burke was reportedly on tour, and the vehicle was believed to have been abandoned. He is also believed to have had a prior relationship with the deceased teenager. The discovery of the impounded vehicle led to the subsequent cancellation of D4vd's North American tour. Since November, Burke has been under investigation by a grand jury concerning the murder case. His arrest occurred approximately seven months after the initial discovery of the vehicle. The Los Angeles Police Department released images depicting the raid on Burke's residence, where officers from specialized divisions were involved. Previously, in November, the LAPD had sought to seal the autopsy findings, citing the ongoing nature of the murder investigation. The circumstances surrounding Hernandez's death remain under intense scrutiny, with Burke's legal team actively working to clear his name in the face of suspicion and public attention





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D4vd Celeste Rivas Hernandez Homicide Investigation Arrest Legal Defense

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