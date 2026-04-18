Dad Gets Hilariously Roasted by Kids on School Run, Viral Video Captures Witty Banter

A heartwarming and humorous video circulating online shows a London-based father, Tay Kabs, enduring a relentless barrage of witty jabs from his children, Maliya (9) and TJ (6), during their school run. The children hilariously question their parents' relationship timeline and communication methods from a bygone era, showcasing their sharp intellect and confidence. The video has garnered millions of views and sparked widespread admiration for the father's good-natured response and his children's quick wit, highlighting the importance of humor in family life.

The morning school run took an unexpected and side-splitting turn for London resident Tay Kabs when his two children, Maliya, aged nine, and TJ, aged six, decided to playfully roast him. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral, offering a much-needed dose of laughter to millions of viewers.

It was the first day back at school after the Easter holidays, and as Tay drove his children, the conversation among them drifted to the ages of their friends' parents. Maliya initiated the playful interrogation by asking her father, 'Dad, what age did you and mummy meet?' Tay, a father of four, responded with a slightly hesitant, 'Umm, we were about 12.' This revelation clearly astonished Maliya, who exclaimed in disbelief, '12! Oh my gosh, wait. I’m nine. Three years older than me?!'

The questions continued to flow, with Maliya inquiring about the duration of her parents' relationship. Tay replied that they had been together for 23 years. The children, now fully engaged in their comedic assault, couldn't resist a follow-up, '23 years! Wait, if you and mummy did not have any phones back then, how did you communicate?'

The banter escalated with TJ joining in the fun, suggesting, 'He probably used the fountain pen with the feather.' By this point, both children were in fits of laughter in the back seat, while Tay, though visibly amused, maintained a straight face. The roast, however, was far from over. Maliya continued her interrogation with another imaginative question: 'Wait, did you and mum get invited to the Queen’s coronation? And what did you wear?' TJ chimed in with a comical historical reference, 'Mummy and daddy went on a double date with Mary and Joseph.' Maliya, not to be outdone, added another jest, mentioning a famous figure: 'Oh yeah Morgan Freeman.'

Tay admitted that he found it challenging to keep a straight face throughout the entire exchange. He confessed, 'I didn’t, honestly. I was trying my best, but they were roasting me the whole time. With them, you never know what’s coming next – I just let the camera roll and hoped I could hold it together.' The video has achieved remarkable popularity, accumulating 1.9 million likes and over 61,000 comments at the time of reporting. Viewers expressed their delight at the children's sharp wit and eloquence. One commenter remarked, 'YOOOO. These kids be out for blood because why am I hearing such eloquent children rake him over the coals.'

Many users took the opportunity to commend Tay on raising such quick-witted and confident children. One fan commented, 'Okay but also proud parent moment that they were throwing all the most educational shade.' Discussing the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Tay shared his perspective: 'It’s funny because that’s genuinely how they are with me at home. I’m their dad but I’m also their number one target. I love that people are enjoying it – their confidence and quick wit is just natural.'

It is evident that humor plays a significant role in the Kabs' daily lives. As any parent of young children knows, life can be full of unexpected twists and turns. While challenges are certainly present, the Kabs family appears to have found a way to navigate them with laughter and joy.

Tay concluded by emphasizing the importance of humor in their household. 'Humor is a big part of our household,' he stated. 'With kids, especially at that age, things can get chaotic — laughter keeps everything balanced. Moments like that school run are real life for us.' This heartwarming and hilarious episode serves as a delightful reminder of the joy and humor that can be found in everyday family interactions, particularly when navigating the unique perspectives of young children.





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