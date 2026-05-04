Dad's Incredible 6 Stone Weight Loss After Struggling to Play Football with Son

Steve Field transformed his health and fitness after realizing he couldn't keep up with his son during a beach football game, losing six stone and becoming an active coach.

Steve Field, a 41-year-old father of two, embarked on a remarkable health journey after a humbling experience during a family holiday. Struggling to keep up with his seven-year-old son during a beach football game, Steve realized his weight was jeopardizing his ability to be an active and present father.

Weighing approximately 18 stone 9lbs (260lbs) at his heaviest, Steve had previously attempted numerous diets – 5:2, keto, Slimming World – with temporary success, only to regain the lost weight. He understood that these quick fixes didn't address the underlying issues, often stemming from boredom and a cycle of unhealthy eating. Determined to make a lasting change, Steve sought professional help and joined Ultimate Performance Gym in Manchester.

The investment, costing from £1,200 for 12 sessions, provided him with tailored training programs and the accountability he needed. Working with personal trainer Adam Bailey, Steve underwent a ten-month transformation, losing almost six stone (84lbs) and reducing his body fat from 36% to 15.5%. He transitioned from an XXL to a Medium size, losing ten inches off his waist.

Steve credits the financial commitment with reinforcing his dedication, knowing he had something significant to lose if he didn't adhere to the program. He broke down his goals into incremental steps, celebrating milestones like reaching under 100kg and then 80kg, initially unaware of the full extent of his weight loss journey – nearly 40kg in total. Now, in the best shape of his life, Steve is reaping the rewards of his dedication.

He possesses increased energy levels, allowing him to fully engage in all aspects of his life and, most importantly, be the active father he always envisioned. He no longer finds everyday tasks exhausting and is now able to coach his son Freddie’s Under-8s football team. Steve emphasizes the priceless feeling of being present and engaged with his children, a feeling that was previously overshadowed by fatigue and health concerns.

His story is a testament to the power of commitment, professional guidance, and a shift in mindset towards long-term lifestyle changes, rather than fleeting dietary fads. He highlights the importance of understanding the root causes of unhealthy habits and addressing them with a sustainable approach





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