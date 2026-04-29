Peppa Pig's father completed the London Marathon in over 5 hours, raising significant funds for the National Deaf Children's Society. The event was overshadowed by viral speculation that the character was actually singer Harry Styles in disguise.

Daddy Pig , the beloved character from the popular children's show Peppa Pig, has become a sensation after completing the London Marathon alongside fitness guru Joe Wicks .

The unlikely marathoner finished the 26.2-mile race in an impressive 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 53 seconds, raising a remarkable £57,000 for the National Deaf Children's Society. This charitable endeavor was particularly poignant as it followed the revelation that George Pig, Daddy Pig’s son, has moderate hearing loss, prompting the character to trade his iconic wellies for running shoes both on and off-screen.

The marathon run sparked a whirlwind of speculation, with many fans convinced that Daddy Pig was none other than Grammy Award-winning singer Harry Styles in disguise. The theory gained traction due to the character’s height, running style, and a series of coincidences, including Styles’ known passion for running and previous participation in marathons under pseudonyms.

During a live broadcast, presenter Gabby Logan directly questioned Daddy Pig about the rumors, while Joe Wicks playfully defended the character’s identity, adding to the intrigue. Social media platforms exploded with comparisons of Daddy Pig’s legs to those of Harry Styles, fueling the viral conspiracy. Following the race, a jubilant Daddy Pig expressed his elation, stating, “I did it! I did it!

I oinking did it! ” He acknowledged the incredible support from the crowds and the guidance of Joe Wicks, while emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and funds for the National Deaf Children's Society. Harry Styles, known for using running as a means of escaping fame and finding solitude, has previously completed marathons in Tokyo and Berlin, achieving impressive times. The similarities between the two, coupled with Styles’ recent sighting in London, have only intensified the speculation.

While the mystery continues to captivate the public, Daddy Pig’s successful marathon run has undoubtedly shone a spotlight on the vital work of the National Deaf Children's Society and brought joy to fans worldwide. The event has become a cultural moment, blending the worlds of children’s television, celebrity culture, and charitable giving in a uniquely captivating way





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Daddy Pig London Marathon Harry Styles Joe Wicks National Deaf Children's Society

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