A major Cochrane analysis of 50,000 participants reveals daily iron supplements cut anemia risk by 76% in children, highlighting efficacy and safety gaps for policymakers.

A comprehensive systematic review published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews indicates that daily oral iron supplementation significantly reduces the risk of iron-deficiency anemia in infants, children, and adolescents. The analysis, led by Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta and reviewed by Lauren Hardaker, draws on data from over 50,000 young people to evaluate the efficacy and safety of these interventions globally.

Cochrane Study Efficacy and Data Sources

The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews published this critical review on November 19, 2026, aiming to bridge significant gaps in the existing medical literature regarding pediatric nutritional interventions. The research team examined 114 studies, with 101 studies involving a total of 50,325 participants contributing to the final meta-analysis. These studies investigated the effects of daily oral supplementation of iron alone, iron combined with folic acid, or iron combined with other vitamins and minerals.

Also read Daily iron supplements reduce anemia risk in children without increasing common illnesses

The scope of the analysis covered participants aged zero to 19 years, regardless of their baseline iron or anemia status at the start of the trials. This broad inclusion criteria allowed the researchers to assess the generalizability of the findings across different demographic groups and varying health baselines among youth populations worldwide.

Globally Prevalent Iron Deficiency Causes

Anemia is defined as low levels of hemoglobin in the blood relative to the age-specific normal threshold established by the World Health Organization. According to estimates published by the World Health Organization in 2025, this condition remains a major public health problem. The data indicates that approximately 40% of children aged six to 59 months, 31% of women aged 15 to 49 years, 30% of non-pregnant women in the same age group, and 35% of pregnant women aged 15 to 49 years are affected by anemia.

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Iron deficiency, characterized by the depletion of the body's iron stores, is a leading cause of anemia globally, accounting for about 50% of all cases. During the first few months of life, infants rely on fetal iron stores and breast milk for red blood cell production. However, breast milk alone often fails to meet iron demands by the age of four to six months, necessitating iron from complementary foods or supplementation to support continued growth and development.

Risk Factors and Physiological Demands

Several factors contribute to the high prevalence of iron deficiency in children and adolescents. Rapid red blood cell production, poor nutrition, inadequate intake of fortified foods, and reduced absorption or low bioavailability of iron are primary causes in infants and children. The physiological demand for iron increases significantly during adolescence due to rapid growth and development.

Adolescent girls and young women face a heightened risk due to menstrual blood loss. The World Health Organization guidelines from 2016 previously emphasized gaps in evidence regarding hematological and longer-term functional outcomes, including cognitive development, growth, and adverse effects, which this new review aims to clarify.

Impact of Daily Iron Supplementation

The meta-analysis revealed that daily oral iron supplementation likely reduces the relative risk of iron-deficiency anemia by 76% compared to no supplementation or a placebo. Despite this significant reduction in anemia risk, the evidence regarding the effects of iron supplementation on general anemia and iron deficiency was rated as very uncertain. Iron supplementation had little or no effect on growth, cough, fever, or respiratory illness.

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Regarding adverse events, iron supplementation may have little or no effect on vomiting and diarrhea. Stool discoloration appeared to be a possible adverse effect, though the evidence for this was very uncertain. When iron and folic acid were supplemented together, they likely reduced iron deficiency and iron-deficiency anemia, although these findings were based on a single study involving 225 participants.

Combined Supplementation and Side Effects

The combination of iron and folic acid had little or no effect on diarrhea and respiratory illness. However, evidence on the effect of this combination on anemia remained very uncertain. When comparing daily oral supplementation of iron with vitamins or minerals against supplementation with those same vitamins or minerals without iron, the results showed that iron supplementation likely reduces iron-deficiency anemia.

However, the addition of iron increased the risk of vomiting. The supplementation had little or no effect on growth and diarrhea, and likely had little or no effect on cough and respiratory illness. Evidence was very uncertain about the effect of iron supplementation with vitamins or minerals on anemia, iron deficiency, and fever, highlighting areas where further research is necessary to confirm safety and efficacy profiles.