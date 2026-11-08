Daily Mail Australia and WHOOP Launch Fitness Competition in November 2026

Daily Mail Australia and WHOOP are hosting a promotion for a $498 prize pack including the WHOOP 5.0 device. Australian residents aged 18+ can enter via Instagram during the specified November dates.

Daily Mail Australia has officially announced the launch of a joint promotional competition with global health technology company WHOOP. The promotion is designed to offer a comprehensive fitness tracking package to eligible participants across Australia. The contest is scheduled to run from Monday 9th November 2026 through Monday 16th November 2026.

Prize Details and Total Value

The single prize offered in this competition has a total retail value of AUD $498. The package includes a WHOOP One annual membership lasting 12 months alongside the latest WHOOP 5.0 device. Entrants will also receive a WHOOP CoreKnit band in black color and a standard WHOOP charger unit. The retail price for this specific bundle is set at AUD $299. Additionally, the prize includes a premium WHOOP LeatherLuxe band in the Camel Gold finish, which carries an additional retail value of AUD $199. The promoter has confirmed that all components listed are essential parts of the single prize award.

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Entry Requirements and Eligibility Rules

Participation in this promotion is strictly limited to Australian residents who are at least 18 years of age. The promoter, DailyMail.com Australia Pty Ltd, has outlined specific procedures for entering the contest. To be eligible, entrants must follow the Daily Mail's Lifestyle Instagram account. Participants are then required to leave a comment on the designated promotion post. This comment must include a tag of another Instagram account to complete the entry process. Each individual is permitted to submit only one entry. Submitting additional comments or tags does not increase the chances of winning. Furthermore, the account being tagged is not entered into the promotion unless that second account also completes the required steps independently.

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Competition Timeline and Operational Procedures

The promotion period begins precisely at 1.00 PM AEDT on Monday 9th November 2026. It concludes at 11:59 PM AEDT on Monday 16th November 2026. All times referenced in the terms are based on Sydney time. Entry is completely free, and no purchase is necessary to participate. Entrants must ensure their Instagram accounts remain public throughout the entry period and until the winner is notified. This requirement allows the promoter to verify the validity of the entries. The promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is false, misleading, or non-compliant with these terms. No correspondence will be entered into regarding disqualifications, and the promoter's decision is final.

Additional Benefits and Legal Disclaimer

Winners will receive additional benefits from WHOOP and Natural Cycles. Eligible WHOOP customers who remain active members may receive 12 months of complimentary access to Natural Cycles. This offer is provided directly by WHOOP and Natural Cycles and is subject to their respective terms and conditions. This complimentary access does not form part of the official prize value. The promoter is not liable for any loss, damage, or injury arising from the use of the prize. All costs associated with the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. The promoter does not accept liability for technical malfunctions, network failures, or security breaches that may affect the conduct of the promotion.