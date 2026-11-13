Daily Mail Journalist Loses FIA Pass After Ferrari Principal Fred Vasseur Complaint

Formula 1 journalist loses permanent media accreditation following a dispute with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur over a column criticizing driver Charles Leclerc.

Alberto Villarreal, General Manager of the FIA, revoked the permanent press pass of a Daily Mail journalist who had held the credential for 21 years. The decision affects coverage of the final three races of the current Formula One season, including events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The journalist retains access until the end of the year but must restart accreditation for the next season.

Media Access Revoked by FIA

The FIA removed the journalist's credentials for the remainder of the 2024 season. This includes the upcoming Grand Prix in Qatar and the finale in Abu Dhabi. The journalist will need to reapply for media accreditation at the start of the next Formula One season. Villarreal delivered the news with a polite demeanor, noting that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali held personal respect for the writer. The ban covers the final three dead-rubber races after Kimi Antonelli secured the championship earlier in the season.

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Ferrari Principal Fred Vasseur Role

The revocation appears to be a direct consequence of interactions with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The journalist had previously criticized Ferrari's handling of internal driver disputes. Vasseur is described as having reported the journalist's comments to FIA leadership. The writer characterizes Vasseur as an outsider at the prestigious team with a prickly temperament. The conflict stems from a specific column that sided with Lewis Hamilton in his public disagreement with Charles Leclerc.

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Dispute Between Leclerc and Hamilton

The core of the issue originates from a collision between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton during the Mexico City Grand Prix last month. Hamilton publicly questioned Leclerc's mentality and accused him of selfishness during the first lap of the race. The journalist wrote a column supporting Hamilton's perspective, describing Leclerc as a sophisticated individual who was also a sneaky competitor. The piece highlighted Leclerc's personal life, including the birth of his daughter Bianca and his affection for his dachshund Leo.

Impact on Sports Journalism Freedom

The journalist argues that the punishment is disproportionate to the offense of writing a critical opinion column. They emphasize that journalism relies on freedom of expression and the right to disagree with powerful figures. The writer points out that they have covered nearly 400 grands prix and interviewed top drivers like Lando Norris without issue. The incident is viewed as a suppression of press freedom following criticism of Ferrari's internal management.