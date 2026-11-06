Daily Mail Launches Dementia Carers Appeal to Fund Support Network

The Daily Mail initiates a fundraising appeal for Dementia Carers Together to support unpaid carers, addressing widespread feelings of abandonment and lack of resources.

The Daily Mail has initiated a significant public appeal to establish a comprehensive support network for unpaid dementia carers. This launch follows a new survey indicating that two-thirds of individuals in this role feel they are being abandoned by the system. The initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to create nationwide educational courses designed specifically for friends and relatives of those living with the disease.

The Core Mechanism and Partnership Structure

The Dementia Carers Together program represents a direct collaboration between The Daily Mail and the Alzheimer's Society. The primary objective is to deliver new six-week courses that provide vital support and detailed information about the rights available to carers. These sessions are designed to help attendees connect with others facing similar situations, thereby addressing the profound loneliness and exhaustion that often accompany a loved one's diagnosis. The courses will offer practical strategies for managing daily challenges, ranging from handling danger at home to navigating changes in hygiene and confusion.

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Stakeholder Positions on Widespread Support Gaps

Exclusive polling conducted by YouGov for The Daily Mail reveals a stark lack of confidence among caregivers. The survey found that 66 percent of people who provide or have provided unpaid care to someone with dementia do not feel well supported in their role. Furthermore, 72 percent of respondents stated they would not feel confident knowing where to turn for advice if a friend or relative was diagnosed with dementia. Three-quarters of the participants, or 76 percent, indicated they would not feel prepared to cope with difficult behavior changes such as anger, distress, or confusion.

Much of this uncertainty stems from a confusing landscape of public services. The data highlights a worrying lack of understanding regarding what the NHS and local councils will pay for, as well as what support carers themselves may be entitled to receive. Michelle Dyson, the chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, described these findings as deeply concerning. She noted that seven in ten people are not confident they would know where to turn for advice if a loved one was diagnosed with dementia, emphasizing the urgent need for clear guidance.

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Logistics of the Dementia Carers Together Courses

The fundraising effort is being coordinated by Mail Force, a registered charity established by the Daily Mail's parent company, DMGT. Mail Force has a proven track record of success, having raised over £35 million in previous campaigns to provide laptops for schoolchildren, supply PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic, and assist Ukrainian refugees. The new Dementia Carers Together courses will be held across the UK, consisting of six weekly sessions that last two hours each. To maximize accessibility, some sessions will be conducted in person while others will be held online.

Participants have the flexibility to attend all six sessions or select only those topics that interest them most. The curriculum is designed to cover unlocking support systems, including medical and financial entitlements. Specific topics include the right to a timely diagnosis, benefits allowances, and council tax reductions. This structure ensures that carers receive comprehensive information on both the practical and financial aspects of their responsibilities, reducing the burden of navigating complex bureaucratic systems alone.

Real-World Impact on the 2.5 Million UK Carers

The scope of the problem is substantial, with approximately 2.5 million people in the UK currently providing some form of care for people with dementia. Alarmingly, four out of five of these caregivers have reached a crisis point at least once. The appeal seeks to mitigate this strain by focusing heavily on emotional resilience. Carers will be taught techniques to cope with the mental health toll of their role, how to recognize the early signs of burnout and stress, and when and how to ask for help.

The public sentiment surrounding this issue further underscores the necessity of the initiative. The Mail's survey found that 72 percent of the public believe carers receive too little recognition for their efforts. Additionally, 72 percent feel that caregivers receive insufficient help for their own physical and mental health needs, while 66 percent argue that they have too little financial support. When asked about potential sources of help, 56 percent of the public said they would turn to their GP, 51 percent would contact dementia charities, and 41 percent would use the internet.

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Ted Verity, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mail, emphasized the privilege of working with the Alzheimer's Society to tackle an issue that impacts daily life for so many. He highlighted that millions of dementia carers put the needs of others before their own, often with extraordinary love and dedication despite receiving little support. He stated that Daily Mail readers have an opportunity to make a real difference by creating a nationwide support network that offers practical help, trusted advice, and reassurance. Michelle Dyson added that the ambition is to ensure carers understand their rights and connect with peers who truly understand their experiences. The charity expressed immense gratitude to the Daily Mail, Mail Force, and every reader who supports the appeal to help ensure fewer carers face dementia alone.