The Daily Mail partners with Alzheimer's Society and Mail Force to raise millions for six-week support courses helping the 2.5 million UK dementia carers.

The Daily Mail has launched a major new appeal called Dementia Carers Together, designed to fund a pioneering support network for the millions of relatives and friends caring for loved ones with dementia. This initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to provide six-week courses that offer vital emotional and practical assistance to unpaid carers across the United Kingdom.

Crisis Facing UK Dementia Carers

Around 2.5 million people in the UK currently provide some form of care for those suffering from dementia, a role that frequently becomes a physically and emotionally draining full-time job. YouGov poll data reveals that four out of five carers have reached a crisis point at least once, while two-thirds feel unsupported and 70 percent have experienced a deterioration in their mental health.

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Dementia rarely strikes suddenly, often beginning with subtle symptoms like slight memory loss or minor anxiety that are mistakenly attributed to the inevitable effects of ageing. As the illness progresses, it casts a long shadow over sufferers and their nearest family members, who must navigate the daunting practical challenges of caring for someone who cannot safely be left alone.

Partnership With Alzheimer's Society

The new courses will be delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society, allowing dementia carers to share experiences and express feelings of loneliness and exhaustion in a structured environment. On a practical level, participants will be informed of their rights and the services available to them, including free local authority checks to establish what physical, financial, or emotional help may be on offer.

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The campaign is coordinated by Mail Force, a registered charity established by parent company DMGT which has raised more than £35 million in previous charitable endeavors. Past successes include providing much-needed personal protective equipment during the pandemic, distributing laptops to schoolchildren, and offering assistance to Ukrainian refugees, demonstrating the organization's capacity to rally public support for deserving causes.

Donation Channels And Campaign Goals

Donors can contribute to the cause online by visiting mailforcecharity.co.uk/donate or by calling 0300 1234577, where standard telephone charges may apply. Text donations are also accepted by sending the word CARER to 70115 for £10, LOVE to 70115 for £20, or HEART to 70115 for £30, with costs including the donation amount plus network charges.

Those preferring traditional methods can send cheques made payable to Mail Force Charity to the address at 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY. Further information about the campaign and how to support struggling unpaid dementia carers is available at dailymail.com/dementia.

Ted Verity On United Support Efforts

Ted Verity, Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Mail, emphasized that together they can create a nationwide support network offering practical help, trusted advice, and reassurance that nobody has to face dementia alone. The appeal recognizes that while dementia afflicts the elderly, the vast majority of carers are largely forgotten armies of loved ones who lack the practical knowledge to cope with this unfolding nightmare.