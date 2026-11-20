Banjo McLachlan receives the Walkley News Photography Award for documenting the 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack, capturing rare images of gunmen Naveed and Sajid Akram.

Freelance photographer Banjo McLachlan has been honored with a Walkley Award, widely recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in Australian journalism. The award recognizes his courageous documentation of the 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist attack, capturing pivotal moments during the incident that unfolded on December 14 last year.

McLachlan Captures Rare Gunman Images Under Fire

McLachlan was completing a professional assignment at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach when the tragedy occurred. Two alleged terrorists, identified as Naveed and Sajid Akram, emerged from a vehicle directly in front of him. As bullets whistled past, McLachlan ducked behind a small wall but continued to document the event. He managed to capture the only high-resolution news photographs of Naveed Akram during the exchange.

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The Walkley Judging Panel highlighted McLachlan's professionalism and technical skill under extreme duress in their announcement. They noted that images of gunmen in action are exceptionally rare, particularly in locations like Bondi rather than active warzones. The panel praised the clarity, sharpness, and detail of the images, which demonstrated how close the photographer was to the shooters during a terrifying moment.

Judging Panel Praises Technical Strength and Courage

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the Walkley Judging Panel acknowledged the immense pressure under which McLachlan worked. They described his decision to go all in as a testament to his dedication to journalism. The images were subsequently used by news organizations around the world, providing unprecedented visual evidence of the attack.

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Felicity Hetherington, Editor of the Daily Mail, publicly commended McLachlan for his extraordinary ability and courage. She stated that the award rightly recognizes his contributions and expressed pride in how the Daily Mail newsroom covered the tragedy. Hetherington emphasized that the recognition validates the risks taken by journalists in dangerous environments.

Family Accepts Award and Highlights Professional Standards

During the ceremony for the 71st Walkley Awards in Sydney on Thursday evening, Banjo McLachlan was unable to attend. His wife, Katherine, accepted the News Photography prize on his behalf. Standing alongside Daily Mail Multimedia Director Yvette Kelly, she represented McLachlan at the event that celebrates creative and courageous acts of journalism.

The Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism are designed to reward individuals who seek the truth and provide new insight into critical issues. Finalists are selected by eminent journalists and photographers, while winners are assessed by an independent Judging Board. This year's ceremony highlighted the vital role of visual media in documenting historical events.

Additional Recognition and Documentation of Event

Beyond the Walkley honor, McLachlan's work received further acclaim. His photographs also won the Power of the Lens: People's Choice Award at the 2026 Kennedy Awards. This dual recognition underscores the global impact and quality of his documentation of the Bondi Beach incident.

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McLachlan reflected on the intensity of the situation, noting that everyone was screaming and dropping to the floor. He described his natural instinct as being to document the event as best he could because he had a job to do. The Daily Mail has released a YouTube documentary titled Documenting The Unthinkable: Coming face-to-face with the Bondi Beach terrorists, which features the award-winning photography and provides deeper context to the events of that day.