Daily Mail Test Lab and celebrity stylist Ricky Walters rigorously compare six hair stylers, revealing that while the Dyson Airwrap is the fastest, the Clara and BeautyWorks Aeris offer superior budget value.

The Daily Mail Test Lab has completed a rigorous comparative analysis of multi-tasking hair stylers, pitting the market-leading Dyson Airwrap against five competing models to determine the best options for consumers. The investigation was led by senior reviewer Lucy Siegle alongside celebrity hairstylist Ricky Walters, who operates Salon64 in Soho, London, and maintains a roster of high-profile clients including Rebel Wilson and Sandra Bullock.

Testing Methodology and Technical Specifications

Lucy Siegle, a beauty tester with over two decades of industry experience, established a standardized testing protocol to ensure objective results across all six contestants. The methodology required washing her hair prior to each test and using a domestic food thermometer probe and a windsurfing-style wind speed monitor to measure airflow and heat output on the highest settings for every device. Additional metrics included noise level assessments via a dedicated application and handle weight measurements without attachments to evaluate ergonomic comfort during prolonged use.

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Each styler was evaluated on its ability to replace traditional hair tools such as dryers, curling tongs, and brushes. The testing sequence involved rough drying hair to approximately 70 percent dryness using a drying nozzle, smoothing the hair with a barrel brush, and finalizing the style with curling barrels to replicate a professional salon blow-dry. This comprehensive approach allowed the team to rate each product out of five based on attachment variety, cable length, thermal damage risk, and overall ease of use.

Dyson Airwrap Performance and Speed Benchmark

The Dyson Airwrap, retailing at £579.99 despite discounts during the Black Friday sale period, emerged as the undisputed performance champion in the Daily Mail Test Lab evaluation. The device achieved the fastest blow-dry time of any model tested, completing the transformation from wet to styled hair in exactly 11 minutes and four seconds. It delivered a finish with minimal frizz or flyaways, justifying its premium price point through superior speed, lightweight ergonomics, and top-tier build quality.

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However, the cost of the Dyson Airwrap remains a significant barrier for many consumers, prompting the investigation into whether more affordable alternatives can match its efficacy. The review highlights that while the Dyson sets the standard for speed and finish, its over £500 price tag makes it prohibitively expensive for a broad demographic, creating a clear demand for high-functioning budget alternatives.

Budget Alternatives: Clara and BeautyWorks Aeris

Among the sub-£50 competitors, the Clara styler distinguished itself as the top budget choice, delivering performance that significantly exceeded expectations for its bargain price point. The Daily Mail reviewer noted that the Clara offered a compelling value proposition for users seeking a multi-styler without the premium investment required for the Dyson Airwrap.

Industry insider Ricky Walters provided professional validation for the BeautyWorks Aeris Multistyler, describing the device as a very close replica of the Dyson technology at a fraction of the cost. Walters, who trained at John Frieda and Daniel Galvin before establishing his own Soho salon, identified the BeautyWorks Aeris as a strong contender for consumers who desire Dyson-like results without the associated financial burden.

Market Context and Consumer Decision Factors

Since its launch in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap has dominated the DIY hair-styling market, spawning numerous imitations from established brands like Revlon and Shark, as well as newer entrants such as Clara. The Daily Mail Test Lab analyzed high-profile competitors and industry recommendations to help users navigate this crowded landscape. The review underscores that a good multi-styler must balance heat, airflow, and attachment versatility to allow even inexperienced users to achieve salon-quality results at home.

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The final verdict combines technical specifications with hands-on experience and professional opinion to provide a holistic view of each product. The Daily Mail Test Lab emphasizes that no brand paid for promotion or influenced the verdicts, ensuring that the rankings reflect genuine performance metrics. This transparency allows consumers to make informed decisions based on speed, damage potential, noise levels, and overall value, whether they choose the high-end Dyson Airwrap or one of the emerging budget challengers.