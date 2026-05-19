Daisy Edgar-Jones' Chic and Wearable Satins: Alternatives for the UK's First heatwave

Daisy Edgar-Jones' standout white midi from Mango's Selection line at the Cannes Film Festival is praised for its flattering fit and understated glamour. Presented with alternatives for the UK's first heatwave, considering various dress materials and colors like white, broderie, linen, and cotton-bend seersucker.

With Cannes Film Festival underway, there's been a lot of brilliant fashion moments on the red carpet. However, one standout look that caught our eye was Daisy Edgar-Jones ' white satin midi from Mango's Selection line.

The dress, with its textured ruched details and swishy A-line skirt, was not only chic but also incredibly wearable. For a preppy finish, she paired it with oval sunglasses and a neutral-hued knit wrapped around her shoulders. Given the UK's impending heatwave, this outfit is perfect for sunny weekends, picnics, and even Ascot or Wimbledon events. Despite being sold out in most sizes, there are several excellent alternatives to consider.

From Topshop to Proenza Schouler, and Zara, there are plenty of stylish options to choose from. If you're not interested in white, consider other colors such as broderie, linen, or cotton-bend seersucker





GraziaUK / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mango's Selection Daisy Edgar-Jones Satins Alternatives UK's First Heatwave Satin Trench Coats Midi Dresses Ruched Details

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ella Rae Wise on her Dan Edgar split and her Love Island dreamsTOWIE star Ella Rae Wise has spoken candidly about her split from Dan Edgar and life as a 'single pringle', while also sharing her dreams of appearing on Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more »

Daisy Lowe Celebrates Third Trimester and Reflects on Family LifeModel Daisy Lowe shares her excitement about her second pregnancy and looks back at her romantic wedding to Jordan Saul and their journey into motherhood.

Read more »

How To Dress Like Daisy Edgar-Jones This SummerIn need of ideas for summer weekend outfits? Daisy’s off-duty wardrobe is ticking all of the boxes.

Read more »

Abbey Foregate (URC) Drama Group's `Daisy Pulls it Off` ProductionThe Abbey Foregate (URC) Drama Group will present `Daisy Pulls it Off`, a delightful physical comedy play, at St Nicholas Hall in Shrewsbury between Wednesday 27 May and Saturday 30 May 2026.

Read more »