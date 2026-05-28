Daisy Fuentes, 1990s MTV VJ and Baywatch Star, Stuns in Swimsuit at 59

Daisy Fuentes, a former MTV VJ and Baywatch star, recently posed in a swimsuit in St. Barts, proving she's still a 10 at 59. The fashion designer, who also had pinup covers in the 1990s, discussed her views on aging and her celebrity lifestyle brand in an interview with Daily Mail.

Daisy Fuentes , a prominent figure in the 1990s as an MTV VJ , also graced the hit show Baywatch and Cybill. Her striking features landed her on the covers of Maxim, Stuff, and FHM, cementing her status as a global pinup.

Fuentes has since built a successful celebrity lifestyle brand that has thrived for over two decades. Recently, the 59-year-old fashion designer proved she's still a 10 by posing in a bright orange swimsuit during a visit to St. Barts with her husband, pop singer Richard Marx. Fuentes shared her love for the island on Instagram, with Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel showing her support.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Fuentes discussed her views on aging, stating that it should reflect one's personal evolution. She believes Hollywood's perception of aging is flawed, as it assumes there's a one-size-fits-all approach. Fuentes admitted to initial nervousness about aging, but has since embraced her journey, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance





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