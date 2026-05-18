Daisy Lowe Celebrates Third Trimester and Reflects on Family Life

Model Daisy Lowe shares her excitement about her second pregnancy and looks back at her romantic wedding to Jordan Saul and their journey into motherhood.

Daisy Lowe , the renowned model and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has brought a wave of joy to her followers by sharing an update on her current journey into motherhood.

Now 37 years old, the stunning personality recently announced that she has officially entered her third trimester. To celebrate this milestone, she took to social media to share a series of photographs showcasing her blossoming baby bump. Wearing a chic khaki swimsuit, she playfully described her current physical state as having reached full waddle status, a humorous nod to the late stages of pregnancy.

She expressed deep gratitude for the convenience of stretchy swimwear and the rare glimpses of summer sunshine that have brightened her days. Daisy described this period of her life as the superblooming era, reflecting a sense of abundance and happiness as she counts down the days until the arrival of her second child with her husband, Jordan Saul. The couple already share a beautiful three-year-old daughter named Ivy, who was born in April 2023.

Looking back at the birth of her first-born, Daisy described the experience as the fulfillment of her dreams, though she has been candid about the realities of parenting. She previously noted that motherhood can be incredibly challenging, yet it remains one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

The arrival of Ivy was a moment of pure joy, which Daisy shared with the world through an emotional Instagram post, describing the child as her Easter egg that had finally hatched. This journey into parenthood follows a life spent in the public eye as the daughter of singer Pearl Lowe and musician Gavin Rossdale, the latter of whom was once married to the global pop sensation Gwen Stefani.

Daisy has often shared glimpses of her close-knit family, including her mother Pearl and step-father Danny Goffey, ensuring that Ivy grows up surrounded by love and creative energy. Beyond her journey as a mother, Daisy recently reminisced about her whirlwind wedding celebrations with Jordan Saul. The pair opted for a two-part celebration, starting with an intimate and low-key ceremony in London surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Following this private affair, they hosted a lavish, festival-style celebration near their home in Somerset. This event was described as wild and romantic, featuring a pink-themed aesthetic that mirrored the couple's eclectic and vibrant personalities. A major highlight of the festivities was Daisy's choice of attire; she wore a breathtaking custom Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

Having worked with the legendary designer throughout her modeling career, Daisy felt that wearing the gown was a fitting tribute to her professional history and a way to feel truly luminous on her wedding day. Attention to detail extended to the groom's attire as well. Jordan Saul looked sharp in a black tuxedo created by Richard James.

This choice was deeply sentimental, as the brand was the favorite of Daisy's late grandfather, Eddie Davis, who passed away from a heart attack in 2016. Including this detail was a poignant way to honor his memory during one of the most significant moments of their lives. The wedding guest list was a who's who of the fashion and entertainment world, with attendees including Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, and Nick Grimshaw.

The celebration concluded with a visit to the popular Italian restaurant Brutto in East London, where the couple enjoyed pasta and tiramisu. The love story between Daisy and Jordan began in an unexpected way during the 2020 lockdown. While the world was in isolation, the two met while walking their dogs, a chance encounter that blossomed into a deep romance and eventually a lifelong partnership.

As they prepare to welcome another member to their family, they continue to build a life rooted in love, laughter, and a shared passion for their family





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