Daisy Lowe Enjoys Relaxing Spa Day and Art Gala Ahead of Second Child Arrival

Daisy Lowe, a model and former Strictly star, is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child. She treated herself to a relaxing spa day at London's Hotel Café Royal's luxury Akasha spa and later attended the opening gala for the Royal Academy of Arts' Summer Exhibition. She shared snaps of her favorite artworks and looked stunning in a figure-hugging cream and gold dress and glam heels.

Daisy Lowe is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child , treating herself to a relaxing spa day on Wednesday. The model, 37, who announced in February that she was expecting her second child with husband, Jordan Saul, told her Instagram followers she was enjoying 'a moment for myself' at London's Hotel Café Royal's luxury Akasha spa.

She shared a 'before' shot beaming in her spa robe before uploading a snap of herself in a khaki green bikini. The former Strictly star, who already shares three-year-old daughter Ivy with her husband, showed off her baby bump as she thanked the spa 'for having & restoring me.

' The blissful day continued with a visit to the opening gala for the Royal Academy of Arts' Summer Exhibition, with Daisy sharing snaps of her favourite artworks. The model looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging cream and gold dress and glam heels





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Daisy Lowe Second Child Spa Day Akasha Spa Royal Academy Of Arts' Summer Exhibition Artworks Glam Heels

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