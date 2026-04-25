Daizen Maeda's Resurgent Form Fuels Celtic's Title Charge

Daizen Maeda is back to his best, scoring crucial goals for Celtic as they battle Hearts and Rangers in a thrilling Scottish Premiership title race. His recent performances have been instrumental in keeping Celtic in contention for a fifth successive league title.

Daizen Maeda is rediscovering his goalscoring touch at a crucial time for Celtic , playing a pivotal role in their pursuit of a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

After a prolonged scoring drought stretching back to January, Maeda has become a key catalyst for Martin O'Neill's side, netting three goals and providing two assists in his last six appearances. This resurgence in form comes as Celtic navigate a tightly contested three-way title race with Hearts and Rangers, all level on points as the season reaches its climax.

Maeda's performance against Falkirk was particularly impressive, scoring twice and contributing to another goal, demonstrating the relentless energy and pressing that has become his trademark. His opening goal, a powerful strike from range, stemmed from his ability to capitalize on a defensive error, while his second showcased instinctive striker's play, converting a driven cross with precision. Despite narrowly missing a hat-trick, replays revealed he was offside, sparing him potential criticism.

The forward's recent form is a welcome boost for Celtic, especially considering his struggles to replicate last season's prolific 33-goal haul. O'Neill acknowledged that Maeda's potential move to Wolfsburg, which ultimately fell through, may have initially affected his performance, leading to a natural disappointment.

However, Maeda has responded emphatically, earning praise from pundits and teammates alike. The manager highlighted Maeda's impact, stating he was 'fantastic' and 'outstanding' in the match against Falkirk. The game also saw Celtic overcome a momentary lapse in concentration after Falkirk pulled a goal back, with Maeda's subsequent strike restoring their two-goal advantage. This resilience is vital as Celtic face the unique pressure of a three-horse race, a scenario they haven't experienced in recent years while dominating the league.

Celtic's experience in winning 13 of the past 14 league titles provides a strong foundation, but the current psychological challenge is different. Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner emphasized the importance of mentality in this high-pressure situation. With Hearts and Rangers set to play their own crucial matches, Celtic will be closely monitoring the results.

An in-form Maeda is now considered essential for Celtic to secure what could be one of their most remarkable title triumphs, especially given their tendency to falter after establishing a lead, as seen in their recent match against St Mirren. His ability to consistently threaten the opposition defense and contribute goals will be paramount as they navigate the final stretch of the season and attempt to overcome the superior goal difference held by both Hearts and Rangers





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