Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' tumultuous relationship

The story of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship, from their engagement to their dramatic split and the ongoing custody battle.

Sarah Jane Ramos ' would-be bridesmaid has spoken out after she was seen hanging out with her friend's ex-fiancee, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , this week.

Prescott was set to tie the knot with Ramos in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, but the nuptials were dramatically called off in March after hosting a joint bachelor-bachelorette party in the Bahamas. In a new twist, Prescott was reportedly seen at a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth, Texas, with Caitlin Rance, a close friend of both Ramos and Prescott, on Friday night.

Rance addressed the situation in a now-deleted Instagram post, insisting she is single and has a very active Raya profile. Eyewitnesses claimed that Prescott and Rance looked more than friends at the event. Prescott adamantly denied that they were dating, insisting they had been friends since their days at Mississippi State University. Rance was set to be a bridesmaid at the canceled wedding.

The signal caller was captured soaking in the action at a bull riding event in a video shared to social media by PBR Brazil. Ramos and Prescott's wedding was abruptly called off when Ramos reportedly found out that Prescott had been messaging other women from incognito social media accounts. They have two young daughters and were scheduled to appear in court in Texas in April regarding custody arrangements.

They kept their troubles out of the courtroom after striking terms at the last minute on an informal temporary settlement agreement. Ramos' lawyer believes that working together as parents is very important and will have long-term benefits for the girls. Rance and Prescott are said to have been friends since their days at Mississippi State.

Prescott's attorney insisted that it was a mutual decision to call off their wedding, and speculation tends to run wild when well-known people go through something personal. Prescott and Ramos attended the NFL Honors together in San Francisco during Super Bowl week and looked very much in love





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Dak Prescott Sarah Jane Ramos Pro Bull Riders Pro Bull Riders Event Raya Profile Bachelorette Party Custody Arrangements Mississippi State University NFL Honors San Francisco Lake Como Italy Bahamas Fort Worth Texas Rance Prescott Ramos Caitlin Rance Ramos' Lawyer Prescott's Attorney Custody Battle Temporary Settlement Agreement Mutual Decision Respect Their Privacy Well-Known People Speculation In Love Bachelorette Party Custody Arrangements Mississippi State University NFL Honors San Francisco Lake Como Italy Bahamas Fort Worth Texas Rance Prescott Ramos Caitlin Rance Ramos' Lawyer Prescott's Attorney Custody Battle Temporary Settlement Agreement Mutual Decision Respect Their Privacy Well-Known People Speculation

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