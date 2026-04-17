Dak Prescott's Ex-Fiancée Flaunts Post-Breakup Fitness Amid Custody Agreement

Sarah Jane Ramos, former fiancée of NFL star Dak Prescott, shared a gym selfie highlighting her recent weight loss and fitness achievements, just days after she and Prescott reached a temporary custody settlement for their two daughters. The news follows the cancellation of their wedding and reports of infidelity.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 's former fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos , has recently drawn attention to her personal life by showcasing her significant weight loss and impressive physique in a gym selfie. This comes in the wake of the highly publicized cancellation of their planned wedding, which was set to occur last week on April 10th in the picturesque setting of Lake Como, Italy.

The abrupt annulment of their nuptials followed closely on the heels of a joint bachelor and bachelorette party held in the Bahamas in February, reportedly amid accusations of ongoing infidelity involving the NFL star. Undeterred by the public scrutiny and personal upheaval, Ramos took to social media on Friday, seemingly brushing aside the significance of the canceled wedding date. She shared a post-workout snapshot, prominently displaying her toned figure in form-fitting blue athletic wear. Her caption detailed her recent fitness journey, stating, "I've been very glute focused with my workouts the past three weeks after losing some weight." She further elaborated on her progress, remarking, "It's amazing how much progress you can make in a short period of time when you're on your game and getting enough food." This public display of physical transformation and focus on her well-being coincides with a significant development in her co-parenting relationship with Prescott. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ramos and Prescott have managed to set aside their personal animosities to reach a temporary settlement regarding the custody arrangements for their two young daughters, Margaret and Aurora. Both individuals, aged 32, were scheduled to appear in court in Texas on Thursday to contest custody matters. However, in a move to avert a potentially acrimonious courtroom battle and prioritize their children, they successfully negotiated terms for an informal temporary settlement agreement at the eleventh hour, according to Page Six. Ramos is reportedly content with this arrangement, emphasizing the importance of putting their daughters first. Her attorney, Raymond Rafool, was quoted expressing her satisfaction: "Sarah Jane is very happy that she and Dak are able to make decisions for the parties’ girls and their family on their own. She firmly believes that working together as parents is very important and will have long-term benefits for the girls. Sarah Jane continues to be dedicated to putting the girls’ best interests and lives first." The couple's relationship, which began in May 2023 and saw an engagement in October 2024, between the births of their children, has been subject to intense media speculation. Despite the public nature of their split, Prescott's attorney has maintained that the wedding cancellation was a mutual decision, urging the public to cease unfounded speculation and respect their privacy. The sudden end to their relationship came as a shock to many, particularly after they appeared visibly affectionate and in love at the NFL Honors event in San Francisco during Super Bowl week, posing together on the red carpet. Days prior to the public announcement of their relationship's end, Ramos shared photos from her bachelorette party with a caption reflecting her resilience: "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends." Subsequently, a message was sent to their wedding guests formally announcing the cancellation of their Lake Como ceremony, scheduled for April 10, 2026, citing "heavy hearts" and a "very difficult decision." The note also extended an apology for any inconvenience caused and requested prayers





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