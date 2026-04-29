Dak Prescott's First Public Appearance After Wedding Cancellation Sparks Fan Reactions

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott was spotted at Cowboys practice weeks after calling off his wedding, leading to fan commentary on his demeanor. The split from Sarah Jane Ramos followed reports of infidelity and a subsequent legal filing to protect their daughters. The couple has reached a temporary custody agreement, avoiding a public court battle.

NFL fans reacted strongly to a recent video showing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arriving for voluntary team workouts, just weeks after abruptly calling off his wedding to Sarah Jane Ramos .

The couple, both 32, ended their engagement in March following a joint bachelor-bachelorette party, mere weeks before their planned ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reports indicate the wedding was cancelled after Ramos discovered Prescott had been communicating with other women through anonymous social media accounts. Following the split, Prescott sought legal protection for the 'safety and welfare' of their two daughters.

The brief four-second clip of Prescott entering the Cowboys' practice facility sparked a wave of comments online, with many fans observing a noticeable change in his demeanor. Several users noted a newfound confidence and a seemingly carefree attitude, suggesting he appeared to be moving on from the personal turmoil.

One fan commented on his 'pep in his step,' while others described it as the 'confident walk of a newly single man' and a sign that he was 'living life stress free.

' This public appearance marks the first time Prescott has been seen since the news of the breakup surfaced. Meanwhile, Ramos has been publicly focusing on her fitness, sharing a post-workout selfie and highlighting her recent weight loss and glute-focused training. The former couple has managed to avoid a public courtroom battle over custody of their daughters, Margaret and Aurora, reaching a temporary settlement agreement outside of court. Ramos' lawyer emphasized her commitment to co-parenting and prioritizing the children's well-being.

The relationship between Prescott and Ramos began in May 2023, with an engagement following in October 2024. Despite initial reports from Prescott's attorney characterizing the split as a mutual decision, the circumstances surrounding the breakup suggest otherwise. The couple had publicly displayed affection as recently as February during Super Bowl week, making the sudden cancellation of the wedding a surprise to many. A message was sent to wedding guests apologizing for the inconvenience and requesting prayers.

The situation highlights the complexities of high-profile relationships and the challenges of navigating personal issues in the public eye





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