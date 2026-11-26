Investigation reveals Tesco, Argos, and Asda returned appliances in Ghana's Agbogbloshie dump, exposing illegal export practices and toxic pollution.

A damning investigation by Unearthed and Greenpeace Africa has revealed that faulty electrical goods returned to major UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Argos, and Asda, are being illegally shipped to a notorious e-waste site in Accra, Ghana. Images from the Agbogbloshie dumpsite show mountains of household items, such as toasters and slow cookers, being burned and stripped by workers without protective gear. This exposure highlights a severe breach of UK export legislation, which explicitly prohibits the export of damaged electrical goods to Africa.

Illegal Export of Damaged UK Electronics

The investigation confirmed that specific British retail brands, including George Home toasters from Asda and Cookworks products from Argos, were found at the Agbogbloshie site with original receipts and return labels still attached. These items, which are classified as e-waste, should have been handled through approved UK processors under the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations. Instead, they ended up in a megadump where toxic run-offs are leaching into the surrounding environment, posing health risks to local communities.

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Retailer Responses and Investigative Findings

Tesco has suspended its third-party electronic waste management providers while conducting a full investigation into their practices. The supermarket chain stated it is extremely concerned about the claims and remains committed to removing waste responsibly. Argos also issued a statement expressing that it takes the findings seriously and is reviewing the information to ensure its requirements are met. The investigation traced the route of these products, noting that returned goods often enter the liquidation market and are sold in bulk to brokers who then ship them abroad.

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Toxic Impact on Ghanaian Communities

Dr. Doug Parr, the chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, condemned the practice as shameful long-range fly-tipping rather than a circular economy. The report highlights that workers at Agbogbloshie burn plastic waste to extract metals, releasing toxic fumes and poisons that contaminate the soil and water. Items found at the dump included Tesco own-brand slow cookers and toasters, many of which were labeled as untested returns. The visual evidence from the dumpsite shows fires burning plastic waste from information technology e-waste processing, underscoring the scale of the environmental disaster.

Next Steps and Regulatory Implications

The discovery of these items, including a Tesco kettle sold in a secondhand electronics shop in Accra, raises serious questions about the oversight of UK take-back schemes. While all major retailers operate schemes to accept old items, the investigation claims that faulty returns are frequently sold off at a fraction of their original price to unregulated brokers. The report calls for stricter enforcement of export laws and greater transparency in the supply chain to prevent hazardous waste from being exported from the UK to developing nations under the guise of recycling or resale.