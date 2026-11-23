Historic RAF Scampton deteriorates as plans for a migrant camp fail. Council warns of structural damage to Grade II listed buildings while the Home Office delays a new buyer announcement.

West Lindsey District Council has issued a stark warning regarding the accelerating physical decline of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, describing the historic site as being left to fall into 'wrack and ruin'. The severe deterioration follows the abandonment of government plans to utilize the former airfield as an asylum seeker accommodation center, leaving the property in a state of disrepair and neglect. The council explicitly blames the lack of oversight for the damage occurring at the location most famous for housing the legendary Dambusters during the Second World War.

Retailer Scampton Physical Deterioration Details

The base has remained empty and boarded up since 2024, a period that began when current ministers reversed a previous Conservative plan to convert the facility into accommodation for asylum seekers. Councillors have accused national ministers of allowing the base to 'rot' while they wait for a new direction, fearing that critical historic structures could suffer irreversible damage. Specific concerns have been raised about the old officers' mess, which is now described as crumbling away due to serious water ingress and a lack of active maintenance. The council notes that security at the site is so lax that intruders have broken in, with video evidence surfacing of individuals inside the control tower without any guards present.

Also read Barnham village votes to leave UK in symbolic poll over RAF asylum seeker plans

Historic Significance and Grade II Status

RAF Scampton holds immense historical importance as the home base of No. 617 Squadron, the unit that launched the famous 1943 Dambusters raid. This operational history has earned the site significant preservation status, with the mess hall and four hangars all designated as Grade II listed buildings to recognize their special historic interest. In 1943, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited the building to praise the crews who used bouncing bombs to breach the Möhne and Edersee dams as part of Operation Chastise. Local councillor Tom Smith, who lived at Scampton as a child when his father was based nearby, emphasized that the runway also requires urgent maintenance to protect these heritage assets.

£60 Million Investment and Failed Conversion

The current state of disrepair is particularly shocking given that a total of £60 million had already been spent converting the airfield into a migrant camp before Labour scrapped the proposal. The government argued that the site no longer offered value for money, leading to the cancellation of the scheme. This decision followed a local backlash against the initial plan, which was originally requisitioned by the Tory government in 2022 using new emergency powers. Those same powers are now being used by Labour to convert three former military bases into asylum camps, two of which are near Piddington in Oxfordshire and Barnham in Suffolk, areas where angry villagers have symbolically declared independence from the UK.

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Council Aerospace and Heritage Centre Proposal

Before the government requisitioned the base, West Lindsey District Council had developed a £300 million deal to transform the site into an aerospace and heritage centre. This bid was designed to create more than 1,000 jobs while preserving the rich heritage of the location. However, the Government has since rejected this council-led bid, opting instead to seek a different route for redevelopment. The council argues that their plan was ready to proceed until the 2022 requisition disrupted the timeline, and they maintain that the proposed centre would have been economically and historically superior to the abandoned asylum camp plan.

Home Office Preferred Buyer and Transparency Issues

The Home Office has lined up a 'preferred' new buyer to redevelop the base, but the identity of this buyer remains undisclosed, causing significant frustration for local officials. Roger Patterson, a West Lindsey councillor, accused the department of a lack of transparency and treating local people with 'contempt' by keeping the deal secret. Mr. Patterson stated that the deal was supposed to have been announced in August and completed in November, but neither deadline has been met. He expressed willingness to work with a defense contractor but demanded to know who the winning bidder is so that council officers can ensure the best deal for residents.

Support for Preservation and Current Government Response

Public support for saving the site has been robust, with a group of 44 historians and veterans including Sir Antony Beevor, Sir Max Hastings, Dan Snow, and Tracy Borman signing a letter in 2023 calling for Scampton to be saved for the nation. Despite the council's warnings about the deteriorating condition of the listed buildings, a Home Office spokesman denied that the department is failing to protect historic structures. The spokesman stated that a maintenance and monitoring regime remains in place across the site, including landscaping, regular inspections of listed buildings, and ongoing repairs to the listed hangars.