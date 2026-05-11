Dambusters' daughter in 'fake or fortune' row over historic marbles

The daughter of Dambusters inventor Sir Barnes Wallis found herself in the middle of a controversy when she decided to sell the marbles that inspired her father to invent the 'bouncing bombs' used in the 1943 RAF raid. Auctioneers were excited about the potential value of her glass toys, but they were later revealed to be fake, leading to no bids at the auction.

The 93-year-old daughter of Dambusters inventor Sir Barnes Wallis , Elisabeth Gaunt, found herself in the middle of a "fake or fortune" row when she decided to sell the marbles that inspired her father to invent the "bouncing bombs" used in the 1943 RAF raid.

Auctioneers were excited about the potential value of her glass toys, but they were later revealed to be fake, leading to no bids at the auction. Gaunt claimed to be the sole owner of the historic marbles and expressed her disgust at the fake sales.

The 83rd anniversary of the Dambusters raid is next Saturday, and Richard Morris, the author of a biography of Sir Barnes, investigated sales of supposed Dambusters marbles, finding lots totalling more than £70,000 over the past decade





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Dambusters Barnes Wallis Marbles Auction Controversy Fake

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