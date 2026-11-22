Allegations surface that Dame Jilly Cooper plagiarized passages from Cyra McFadden and Josephine Tey in her 1978 novel Prudence, prompting calls for a full audit of her literary legacy.

Plagiarism allegations have emerged against Dame Jilly Cooper, challenging the reputation of one of Britain's most celebrated authors following her death in October 2025. An investigation suggests that Dame Jilly, renowned for her romantic narratives, incorporated dozens of extracts from The Serial by American writer Cyra McFadden into her 1978 book Prudence. Furthermore, she is accused of lifting excerpts, including nearly identical sentences, from Josephine Tey's 1948 detective novel The Franchise Affair.

Detailed Analysis of Textual Similarities

A forensic examination of Dame Jilly's Prudence identified thirty-five separate passages that directly echo sections of The Serial, which was published ten months prior in May 1977. The similarities are particularly prominent in the dialogue attributed to Berenice, an American feminist character who serves as a romantic rival to the English heroine Prudence. Among the shared elements are descriptions of characters serving soybean canapes, lentil loaf, and carrot cake at social gatherings, as well as the use of the phrase having a good rap instead of a chat.

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The most striking instance involves a near-verbatim quote regarding a failed marriage. In Dame Jilly's text, a character states: I wanted an open living relationship based on trust and growth, and all he wanted was his jockey shorts ironed. I mean we weren't coming from the same place at all. McFadden's character Kate uses virtually the same wording, mentioning trust, growth, sharing, and a partner who simply wanted his jockey shorts ironed, concluding with a remark about not coming from the same place.

The investigation also revealed significant overlaps between Prudence and The Franchise Affair by the late Scottish author Josephine Tey. Both novels feature an almost identical description of a character realizing a witness is a perjurer, with both texts describing the moment as crucifixion as the narrator refuses to look at the accused. Additionally, both plots involve a court case collapsing after a secret lover provides testimony, a hotel manager witnessing trysts, and a jury announcing a verdict before all evidence is heard.

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Family Response and Legal Threats

Caroline McFadden, the daughter of Cyra McFadden, rejected the notion that these similarities were innocent mistakes. She expressed deep anger that her mother's work was stolen and profited from, stating it was unconscionable. Ms. McFadden declared her intention to explore legal options and called for a comprehensive audit of Dame Jilly's entire bibliography to determine if this was a systematic pattern of appropriating the work of other talented authors.

Impact on Legacy and Adaptations

These allegations surface shortly after Dame Jilly received high-profile tributes from Queen Camilla, former prime ministers Sir Keir Starmer, and Rishi Sunak, who praised her as a witty legend. With over eleven million copies sold in Britain, her commercial success remains robust. Disney+ is currently airing the second series of Rivals, an adaptation of her Rutshire Chronicles, with producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins indicating plans to adapt all the books indefinitely.