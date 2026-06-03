Dame Joan Collins, 93, Defies Age with Her Youthful Appearance and Radiant Complexion

Dame Joan Collins, 93, continues to defy age with her youthful appearance and radiant complexion. She recently attended the Variety Power Of Women in London, where she received the Power of Women Icon of the Year award. In a previous interview, Joan credited her longevity to her favourable genetics and healthy living habits.

Dame Joan Collins , 93, continues to defy age with her youthful appearance and radiant complexion. She recently attended the Variety Power Of Women in London, where she received the Power of Women Icon of the Year award.

In a previous interview, Joan credited her longevity to her favourable genetics and healthy living habits. She emphasized the importance of taking care of oneself and prioritizing mental health. Despite the popularity of plastic surgery among celebrities, Joan has always been resolute in her unwillingness to undergo such procedures. She has been open about her natural aging process and has hit back at accusations that her youthful looks are the result of surgery.

Joan's focus is on living a healthy and fulfilling life, surrounded by her loved ones. She believes that prevention is better than cure and encourages others to prioritize their health and wellbeing. In a recent medical test, Joan was told that she was more healthy than any of the other cast members in the upcoming biopic, My Duchess.

Her message to others is to focus on living a life that is full of purpose and joy, rather than trying to maintain a youthful appearance





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Dame Joan Collins Variety Power Of Women Power Of Women Icon Of The Year Award Healthy Living Habits Plastic Surgery Natural Aging Process

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