Dame Joan Collins and Husband Percy Gibson Attend Charity Gala, Showcasing Timeless Glamour and Advocating for Natural Weight Loss

Dame Joan Collins, 92, and her husband Percy Gibson, 61, attended the Summer Evening Gala hosted by Shooting Star Children's Hospices, raising funds for terminally ill children. Joan, known for her Hollywood glamour, looked chic in a white satin tuxedo jacket, while Percy cut a dapper figure. The event was attended by other celebrities, including Bruno Tonioli and Brenda Blethyn. Joan also shared her views on weight-loss drugs, advocating for natural methods instead.

Dame Joan Collins , the iconic actress renowned for her timeless elegance, made a striking appearance at the Summer Evening Gala hosted by Shooting Star Children's Hospices at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Tuesday.

The 92-year-old legend, accompanied by her husband Percy Gibson, 61, joined an array of celebrities to support a noble cause aimed at raising funds for terminally ill children in London and Surrey. Joan, known for her enduring Hollywood glamour, exuded sophistication in a white satin tuxedo-style jacket adorned with a delicate rose pinned to the lapel.

She paired the jacket with a plain black shirt featuring leather edging and matching trousers, completing her ensemble with her signature voluminous curls and a bold dark red lip. Percy, a Hollywood producer originally from Peru, complemented her with his dapper attire, donning a white button-up shirt, black slacks, and a camel blazer. Despite their 32-year age gap, Joan has often dismissed concerns about their relationship with her characteristic wit, famously remarking, 'If he dies, he dies.

' The gala was attended by several high-profile figures, including Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli, who turned heads in a mesh vest and white trousers paired with a grey blazer featuring a vibrant floral design. Two-time Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, 80, also graced the event, looking youthful in a stylish shirt dress.

Meanwhile, TV personality Lizzie Cundy made a bold statement in a plunging yellow gown with a thigh-high slit, showcasing her cleavage and long legs. Joan's appearance at the gala comes on the heels of her recent comments about weight-loss drugs, which she has vowed never to use due to their 'disastrous' effects on people's appearances.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained popularity in recent years, but the Golden Globe winner remains steadfast in her belief that natural methods are superior. In an interview with Hello! magazine, she expressed her disdain for such treatments, stating, 'I don't believe in needles and things. I've never had Botox or anything in my face.

' Addressing the trend of weight-loss drugs, she added, 'I'd never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces. I think if you're going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life.

You don't want to live on a celery stick.

' Joan and Percy have been married since 2002, making him the longest-lasting of her five husbands. Their enduring relationship has often been a topic of amusement for Joan, who once joked to Jonathan Ross that their marriage had outlasted her previous four marriages combined. Her first husband, Maxwell Reed, was an Irish actor whom she married in 1952 at the age of 19. After a two-year separation, they divorced in 1956.

She then dated producer Arthur Loew Jr. for two years before becoming engaged to Warren Beatty in 1960. However, their relationship ended in 1961 due to his alleged infidelities. Joan's third marriage was to singer-songwriter Anthony Newley in 1963, with whom she shares children Tara, 62, and Alexander, 60. They divorced in 1971, and she subsequently married former Beatles manager Ron Kass in 1972, welcoming their daughter Katyana, 53, before divorcing in 1983.

Her fourth husband was former singer Peter Holm, whom she married in 1985, but their union lasted only 13 months and resulted in a falling out with her sister Jackie, who disapproved of him





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