Dame Joan Collins Mourns Former Partner Robin Hurlstone; Plus Ellie Bamber, Derek Jacobi, Travellers Club, David Jason, Jodie Whittaker, Barry Keoghan

Dame Joan Collins' former partner Robin Hurlstone has died. Also: Ellie Bamber and Derek Jacobi on their chemistry; Travellers Club relaxes jacket rule; David Jason on his stage name; Jodie Whittaker on childhood food; Barry Keoghan praised by director.

Dame Joan Collins ' former partner, art dealer Robin Hurlstone , has died peacefully in London at the age of 94, his family announced. Hurlstone, who had a tempestuous 13-year relationship with the Dynasty star until their split in 2001, is remembered for his exquisite taste and sharp critiques.

The pair remained friends after their breakup, with Collins recalling in her memoirs his formidable eye for aesthetics and his frequent comments of "hideous" and "ghastly" while they scoured antique shops for furnishings. Their romance, however, was not without its strains; Hurlstone was often cutting about her appearance, particularly criticizing her hair when she wore it down and preferring her short Dynasty wig.

After their split, Collins married Percy Gibson nearly 25 years ago, and she once described the dynamic between Hurlstone and Gibson as akin to "two stags at bay.

" In other entertainment news, actors Ellie Bamber and Sir Derek Jacobi, despite a 58-year age gap, have forged an immediate bond while filming Moss & Freud, a drama about the relationship between model Kate Moss and artist Lucian Freud. At the London premiere, Bamber, 29, playing Moss, said they clicked immediately and enjoyed laughter-filled lunches, while Sir Derek, 87, emphasized their mutual trust and frequent giggling.

Meanwhile, London's prestigious Travellers Club has temporarily relaxed its stringent dress code due to extreme heat, allowing members to remove jackets in the garden, though short-sleeved shirts remain prohibited. The club, whose members include King Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, communicated the exception via its secretary. Actor Sir David Jason revealed that his stage name originated from a school lesson on Jason and the Argonauts after his birth name, David White, was already taken.

The 86-year-old believes the name has been lucky for his career. Former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, 43, offered a humorous yet scathing critique of her childhood diet, stating she was "brought up on absolute s***" and subsisted on cheese and onion crisp sandwiches on white bread, though she praised her mother as extraordinary despite her lack of culinary skill.

Finally, Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan, 33, continues to push boundaries, now starring in the coming-of-age drama Butterfly Jam at Cannes. Director Kantemir Balagov hailed Keoghan as "one of the greatest actors of his generation," particularly praising his fearless performance in a harrowing scene depicting a gay sexual assault





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Joan Collins Robin Hurlstone Dynasty Ellie Bamber Derek Jacobi Travellers Club David Jason Jodie Whittaker Barry Keoghan Butterfly Jam Moss & Freud Cannes Film Festival

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