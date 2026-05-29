Dame Joan Collins on Aging, Politeness, and Her Latest Film

Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins shares her thoughts on modern British society, her own experiences with aging, and her latest project, a whodunnit film called A Murder Between Friends.

Dame Joan Collins , a 93-year-old Hollywood legend, shares her thoughts on modern British society, her own experiences with aging, and her latest project, a whodunnit film called A Murder Between Friends .

Collins, known for her roles in Benidorm and Dynasty, has been in the entertainment industry for 70 years and has seen a change in the way people behave in public. She claims that Brits are no longer as polite as they used to be, citing instances of cyclists riding on pavements and people bumping into her with their trolleys. Collins also expresses her disapproval of using Botox and fillers to alter one's appearance, calling it a 'fad.

' She prefers to look natural and has no intention of getting tattoos or using weight-loss shots. Collins is currently working on her latest project, a film where she plays a sharp and sassy showbiz sleuth who investigates a murder at a castle. The film was shot outside Prague and features a cast including Toby-Alexander Smith, who played Gray Atkins in EastEnders.

Collins has been in the entertainment industry for 70 years and has seen a change in the way people behave in public. She is also one of the producers of the film and has worked with her friend Mark Razzano to bring the project to life. Collins' opinions on modern society and her own experiences with aging make for an interesting read, and her latest project is sure to keep audiences entertained





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Dame Joan Collins Aging Politeness Hollywood Film A Murder Between Friends

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