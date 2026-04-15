Dame Joan Collins Radiates Ageless Glamour at M&S Loyalty Launch

At 92, Dame Joan Collins turned heads with her striking appearance at the M&S Sparks loyalty scheme launch, held at 180 The Strand. She attended with her husband Percy Gibson, joining a host of celebrities including Vicky Pattison, Jodie Kidd, AJ Odudu, and Jess Wright to celebrate the new digital Sparks wallet, which offers real money rewards. Dame Joan also shared her strong views against weight-loss drugs, advocating for moderation and enjoyment of life.

Dame Joan Collins , a beacon of enduring glamour at 92, graced the M&S Sparks loyalty launch with her presence on Wednesday, radiating ageless beauty alongside her husband, Percy Gibson, 61. The celebrated actress and her actor spouse were among a constellation of notable personalities who gathered at the stylish venue, 180 The Strand, to commemorate the unveiling of the revamped loyalty scheme.

The event drew a glittering crowd, including reality television personalities Vicky Pattison and Jess Wright, supermodel Jodie Kidd, and television presenter AJ Odudu. The newly introduced digital Sparks wallet aims to revolutionize the customer experience by enabling shoppers to earn tangible monetary rewards redeemable across the entire M&S product range. Complementing this digital innovation, the familiar benefits of the original Sparks card are set to continue, ensuring patrons still receive cherished perks such as complimentary birthday gifts, coffee loyalty stamps, and the option to donate to charitable causes. Dame Joan herself was a vision of elegance, opting for a sophisticated silver satin blouse paired with a chic grey coat, completed by stylish open-toe wedges, proving that age is merely a number when it comes to impeccable style. Her husband, Percy Gibson, significantly younger at 30 years her junior, presented a picture of refined taste in a pale blue shirt and a classic navy jacket. The star-studded guest list extended to include other familiar faces who embraced the evening's celebratory atmosphere. Frida Redknapp showcased an effortlessly chic ensemble, combining blue denim jeans with an off-white waistcoat and pristine white heels. Former Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock was in attendance, enjoying a date night with his wife, Emma Louise. Television actress Samia Longchambon and her husband, Sylvain, exuded a palpable sense of affection. Sisters Natalya and Jess Wright, the latter a prominent figure from The Only Way Is Essex, were noted for their striking resemblance. Nutritionist and food journalist Emily English arrived looking impeccably polished in Chanel high-heeled shoes and smart black shorts. This public appearance by Dame Joan comes in the wake of her candid remarks regarding the pervasive trend of weight-loss drugs. She firmly stated her disinclination to embrace such treatments, citing what she perceives as their potentially damaging and visually detrimental consequences on individuals. Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained considerable traction, with millions opting for them as a means to achieve weight loss. However, Dame Joan expressed a resolute stance against these pharmaceutical interventions, asserting that she would never entertain the idea due to the alarming effects she has observed on people's appearances. Instead, she advocates for more traditional approaches to weight management, suggesting that a reduction in caloric intake is a more sensible and enjoyable path. Speaking to Hello! magazine, she articulated her skepticism towards injections and cosmetic procedures, emphasizing her lifelong avoidance of treatments such as Botox. On the subject of Ozempic, she unequivocally declared, I'd never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces. Her philosophy on weight loss is rooted in moderation and enjoyment of life: I think if you're going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life. You don't want to live on a celery stick. The M&S Sparks launch was attended by a multitude of celebrities, all eager to celebrate the new loyalty program. Among them were Vicky Pattison, who was accompanied by her husband Ercan Ramadan, and Jodie Kidd, seen posing with the M&S magazine. Soap star Natalie Cassidy embraced a classic look in a pinstripe dress, while Vernon Kay displayed his ageless charm. Claire Richards opted for a minimalist yet elegant all-black outfit, and Marvin appeared to be in excellent spirits, striking a pose for photographers. The event underscored M&S's commitment to enhancing customer engagement through its revitalized loyalty initiative, blending digital innovation with enduring customer benefits, all while providing a glamorous backdrop for celebrity appearances





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