Dame Judi Dench joins top celebrities to support the Daily Mail dementia carers campaign, raising funds for Alzheimer's Society courses to aid unpaid relatives and friends caring for loved ones.

Dame Judi Dench is spearheading a major fundraising initiative for the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together campaign. The Oscar-winning actress is urging the public to contribute to an appeal designed to fund a pioneering support network for relatives and friends who care for loved ones with the disease. Dame Judi, 91, became a patron of the Alzheimer's Society after her Oscar-nominated portrayal of author Iris Murdoch's dementia battle in a 2001 film. She stated that the society is launching the Dementia Carers Together service to give carers nationwide the information, advice, and community support they need to feel less alone.

Dementia Carers Together Campaign Details

Dementia Carers Together, in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, aims to raise millions of pounds for new nationwide six-week courses. These courses provide vital support and information about rights and available services for unpaid dementia carers. The initiative targets the growing need for resources as roughly one in 11 people over the age of 65 suffer from dementia in the UK. Many stars have first-hand experience of caring for a loved one with the disease, highlighting the personal urgency of this widespread health challenge.

Also read Your star sign's daily horoscope for November 22, 2026

Arlene Phillips Shares Personal Care Journey

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips cared for her father, Abraham, for over a decade after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She explained that dementia became personal when her dad developed the condition, noting that one of the hardest things for families is feeling that they are dealing with everything on their own. Dame Arlene said she is delighted to support a campaign that puts dementia carers firmly in the spotlight, believing that bringing carers together to share experiences and get practical support could be invaluable.

Lorraine Kelly Discusses Cruelty of Disease

Lorraine Kelly, 66, has been touched by the disease through her friend and former co-presenter Fiona Phillips, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2022 at the age of 61. Her father also exhibited signs of dementia before he died in January after slipping on an icy path. Ms Kelly described dementia as the cruellest disease, noting that it is like a Cinderella disease that is only recently receiving attention. She expressed gladness that the Daily Mail is doing this campaign to raise awareness for carers and the disease, admitting it is the one thing she is really scared of because there are not many illnesses where you lose part of yourself.

Advertisement

Meera Syal Highlights Navigation Challenges

Actress Dame Meera Syal, 65, lost her father Surendra to the disease in 2018 and portrayed a mother with early-onset dementia in the National Theatre's 2024 production of A Tupperware of Ashes. She stated that dementia touched her life when her father was diagnosed with the condition in 2011. Dame Meera noted that families can suddenly find themselves having to navigate so much, from care and finances to understanding what help they are entitled to. She emphasized that giving carers somewhere to turn for trusted advice, support, and connection could make a huge difference, which is why she is backing this campaign.

Scott Mitchell Remembers Late Wife Barbara Windsor

Actor Scott Mitchell, 64, lost his wife, the beloved Carry On and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor, to dementia. He is now the People's Champion for The Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals Programme. Mr Mitchell shared his personal experience of caring for his late wife Dame Barbara Windsor for six years through her dementia diagnosis in 2014 to her passing in 2020. He fully welcomed and backed the Alzheimer's Society and the Daily Mail's new campaign to help thousands of unpaid carers be supported. He described caring for a loved one with dementia as a lonely, isolating, and very painful journey where he often felt inadequate, frightened, and alone.

Call for Donations to Support Carers Nationwide

Dame Judi Dench highlighted that Alzheimer's Society is launching the Dementia Carers Together service to give carers nationwide the information, advice, and community support they need. She emphasized the need for carers to feel less alone and more confident in navigating the challenges of caring. She asked the public to please donate to the Dementia Carers Together appeal to help make a lasting difference to the lives of dementia carers across the UK. The campaign seeks to address the lack of resources and emotional support that many carers face while learning on the job in an ever-changing disease landscape.