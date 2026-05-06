Dame Tracey Emin Shares Emotional Update After Eye Surgery Following Months of Partial Blindness

Dame Tracey Emin, the celebrated British artist, has revealed her recovery from eye surgery after enduring months of partial blindness. In an emotional Instagram post, she shared her journey, expressing her relief at regaining clear vision and her eagerness to see her artwork again. The post also highlighted her previous health battles, including a major surgery for bladder cancer in 2020, and her candid approach to sharing her health struggles with the public.

Dame Tracey Emin , the renowned British artist, has shared a deeply personal update about her health journey, revealing that she has undergone eye surgery after months of partial blindness .

The 62-year-old took to Instagram to share an emotional post, showing her eye bandaged following the operation before transitioning to a patch during her recovery. Tracey admitted that she had felt overwhelmed by her struggles with vision, which had left her seeing everything in sepia tones.

However, she expressed her joy at now being able to see the 'brightest whites' and eagerly anticipating the moment she can view her own artwork again. She wrote: 'I haven’t posted for a long time. Months in fact. Not because my life isn’t interesting but because my life at times is overwhelming.

It feels too much for me, so I imagine it’s too much for anybody.

' She continued: 'There are lots of things I want to say and write about, my show at Tate Modern, my show that opened in Rome last week, Tate lates where Margate shone, moments of pride popping in and out all over my life all over the place. My amazing holiday, my insane love for Teacup and Pancake.. my work, beautiful Margate sunsets.. The shows I’ve curated, my new haircut.. This list is endless.

' Tracey went on to describe the significance of her eye surgery, explaining that she had been walking around 'more or less half blind for well over a year. ' She revealed that her right eye had been so impaired that everything appeared as a 'sepia tone blur,' but now she could see 'brilliant whites. ' She added: 'Today I’m having my left eye done. A new lens put in..

No more astigmatism.. no more yellow glow.. no more fuzzy sight. I will be able to see clearly for the first time in my life. The first thing I want to do is go to Tate Modern and look at my work!

' Fans and famous friends rushed to offer their support, with comedian Jade Adams commenting: 'That eye patch is pretty chic,' and Hollywood actress Debi Mazar writing in Spanish: 'Forza! ', which translates to 'Force. ' Tracey's health struggles are not new; she previously underwent a series of major operations in 2020 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer during lockdown.

The procedures involved the removal of her bladder, urethra, lymph nodes, and parts of her intestine and vagina to prevent the tumor from spreading. She was fitted with a stoma pouch, an opening on the abdomen, to allow urine to be diverted out of the body and disposed of via a urostomy bag. Tracey has been open about adapting to life post-surgery and frequently shares candid updates about her health on social media.

In a previous Instagram post, she wrote: 'This is my stoma. Most people have never seen one. It's something I'm supposed to hide forever.

' She added: 'It's part of my intestine attached to the outside of my body. Without it being there and functioning correctly, I will die. live flesh. Fragile and delicate. Surrounded by scar tissue and swollen puffy fatty flesh.

I have almost total muscle wastage in my core abdomen, stomach. My body will never be the same. To be honest I find wearing the bag quite depressing. Nothing cool about carrying a bag of p*** around with you.

But it's life.. my life now. Many disabilities can not be seen. But I thought I'd show you mine.





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Dame Tracey Emin Eye Surgery Partial Blindness Bladder Cancer Health Struggles

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