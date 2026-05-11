Dame Tracey Emin Urges Londoners to Give Up Seats for Non-Visible Disabilities

The artist's announcements mark Transport for London's (TfL) annual Priority Seating Week, which encourages travellers to look around to see whether someone else may be in greater need of a seat. The announcements will be played at 10 central London Underground stations and several bus stations until 17 May.

Dame Tracey Emin is urging people to give up their seats in new London Tube announcements aimed at raising awareness of non-visible disabilities . The artist's announcements mark Transport for London's (TfL) annual Priority Seating Week , which encourages travellers to look around to see whether someone else may be in greater need of a seat.

She said: "Through my own experiences of cancer, which led me to having a stoma, I know just how much of an impact a health condition or disability can have on something like standing on a train.

" She added: "Any one of us can have a health condition or disability, and because many of these don't have outward cues, that might mean people miss out on things that would really help them, like getting a seat on public transport. " "If you're out and about in London, please do offer your seat if you don't need it yourself – you never know what a difference you could make.

" It will be played at 10 central London Underground stations, including Bank, Canary Wharf and Liverpool Street, as well as at several bus stations, until 17 May. Giovanni Cinque, campaigns manager at Colostomy UK, said difficulties on public transport were not always visible but could be "distressing", adding that "a small act of kindness like offering a seat can have a significant impact".

TfL's Priority Seating Week, now in its eighth year, will also include events across the network and the introduction of stickers on DLR train doors to highlight accessibility bays. Staff at Ealing Broadway, Ilford, Paddington, Romford and Woolwich Elizabeth Line stations will hand out "Please Offer Me A Seat", "Baby on Board" and "Babies on Board" badges to customers who need them.

Emma Strain, TfL's customer director, said: "Disabilities and health conditions can affect anyone and vary from person to person, impacting people in ways we might not expect – and in many cases you simply can't tell someone has one just from their appearance.





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Priority Seating Week Transport For London London Tube Non-Visible Disabilities Dame Tracey Emin Cancer Stoma Health Condition Disabilities Public Transport Seat Offering Difference Impact Kindness Accessibility Accessibility Bays Events Stickers Badges Customers Impacting Expect Disabilities Health Conditions Impacting People Impacting People In Ways We Might Not Expect Impacting People In Ways We Might Not Expect –

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