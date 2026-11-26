Shadow health secretary Damian Hinds admits enduring guilt over his mother's dementia care. He highlights the immense strain on unpaid carers and supports new training initiatives.

Shadow health secretary Damian Hinds has opened up about the lasting emotional burden he carries regarding his late mother's care. The Conservative MP for East Hampshire admitted that he still feels deep regret for not providing sufficient support during his mother Bebe's long struggle with degenerative diseases. He acknowledged that his sister spent significantly more time assisting their parents, while their father Frank shouldered the vast majority of the physical and emotional labor involved in daily caregiving.

Damian Hinds Details Family Caregiving Burden

Damian Hinds was working in the hotel industry in London and traveling abroad to build his career while his parents resided in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. He confessed that he failed to recognize the severe toll his father was taking while he was focused on trying to help his seriously ill mother. Damian Hinds noted that his sister was present more often than he was, a fact that continues to upset him years later. He believed that while he visited as much as possible at the time, the finite nature of time with aging parents makes past inaction feel particularly heavy.

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Bebe Hinds' Medical Decline and Treatment

Mr. Hinds' mother, Bebe, suffered from both frontotemporal dementia and motor neurone disease before passing away in 2012 at the age of 74. Her condition worsened progressively, eventually robbing her of the ability to speak, write, or eat normally. She required tube feeding and moved from her own home to a nursing home and eventually into the hospital. To preserve some communication, Damian Hinds purchased an adapted keyboard and found writing equipment to help her express herself for a little longer.

Unpaid Carers Face Huge Emotional Strain

Damian Hinds acknowledged that his determination to help his mother meant he overlooked the needs of his father, Frank. He admitted that he did not think about the pressure on Frank as much as he should have at the time. Frank bore around ninety percent of the strain of caring for his wife and was reluctant to ask for help or speak openly about his coping mechanisms. Damian Hinds stated that his family's experience has made him acutely aware of the huge pressures placed on unpaid carers, who often struggle emotionally, physically, and financially.

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Support for Dementia Carers Together Initiative

Following his mother's diagnosis, Damian Hinds trained as a Dementia Friends Champion to offer awareness and advice to others. He welcomed a major Daily Mail appeal seeking millions of pounds for Dementia Carers Together. This pioneering support network, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, will provide nationwide six-week courses for friends and relatives of people living with the disease. The sessions aim to give carers vital information about their rights and available services.

Advocacy for Respite Care and Faster Diagnosis

As shadow health secretary, Damian Hinds emphasized the critical importance of respite care, stating that everyone needs a break to regroup and renew. He backed efforts to speed up dementia diagnosis and ensure the impact of the disease on carers is properly considered when the drugs watchdog NICE assesses new treatments for NHS use. He warned that dementia cannot remain the forgotten disease, noting that everyone experiences it differently and that constructive, positive campaigns are essential for raising awareness.