Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart Lead Stars at Immersive David Bowie Exhibition in London

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attended the London premiere of the David Bowie: You're Not Alone exhibition, where the actor reflected on life, family, and his late wife Helen McCrory.

Damian Lewis and his girlfriend, musician Alison Mosshart , were the center of attention as they attended the star-studded premiere of the David Bowie: You're Not Alone exhibition in London on Tuesday night. The couple appeared deeply affectionate, with Lewis opting for a casual yet stylish ensemble consisting of a Bowie-themed T-shirt and a classic black leather jacket. Mosshart, the charismatic lead singer of The Kills and The Dead Weather, complemented his look with a rugged camouflage jacket, skinny jeans, and heavy boots.

The event, held at the Lightroom in King's Cross, showcased an impressive 360-degree immersive multimedia experience that celebrates the legendary singer's life and creative legacy. Running from April 2026 until at least October, the show utilizes towering 11-metre-high projections paired with cutting-edge spatial audio technology to fully immerse visitors into the world of one of music's greatest icons. Among the other notable guests in attendance were cultural figures including Boy George, who stood out in a sharp suit paired with a vibrant blue hat, actress Saskia Reeves, and Clive Owen.

This public outing marks another chapter for Lewis, who has been gradually stepping back into the public eye following the profound loss of his wife, the celebrated actress Helen McCrory. McCrory passed away in April 2021 at the age of 52 after a courageous and private battle with breast cancer. In the wake of her passing, Lewis penned a poignant tribute in The Times, expressing the heartbreak felt by his family while honoring her final wishes. He shared with the public that McCrory had encouraged him to find happiness again, famously joking that their children had suggested their mother wanted their father to have many girlfriends.

The resilience of the family remains a central theme, as Lewis continues to support their children, 19-year-old Manon and 18-year-old Gulliver. He has previously spoken at length about the traits the children inherited from their mother, citing her wit, fearlessness, and immense talent as qualities that continue to guide them through their formative years.

Beyond his public appearances, Lewis has offered rare insights into his life at home with his children. In a recent appearance on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, he shared humorous anecdotes about his role as a parent, including the realization that he is no longer permitted to handle culinary duties for his daughter. He explained that Manon, who has adopted a vegetarian lifestyle, has developed such specific cooking preferences that he has essentially been relieved of kitchen responsibilities, leading him to invest in an air fryer to help her maintain her routine.

As he balances his professional commitments with his responsibilities as a father, Lewis remains a figure of public interest, appreciated as much for his acting craft as for his grace in navigating the complexities of grief and family life. The London premiere provided a momentary escape into the artistic brilliance of David Bowie, reminding fans and stars alike of the power of music to unite and inspire even during times of personal transition.





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