Damian Lewis Mocked Over 'Unintentionally Hilarious' Music Video

Fans are reacting to Damian Lewis's new music video for his song King, with many finding it amusingly awkward due to his styling choices and exaggerated performance. The video has sparked a wave of online commentary, ranging from playful mockery to genuine appreciation.

Damian Lewis , celebrated for his acting prowess in acclaimed series like Band of Brothers and Homeland , is currently facing a wave of online amusement and critique following the release of his music video for the song King .

The video, featuring the 55-year-old actor in a bare-chested appearance walking around concrete stairs adorned in an open jacket with a fur collar, has been described by many as unintentionally hilarious and even a parody. Fans have particularly focused on elements like his bright white loafers and an exaggerated pout that dominates his lip-synching throughout the video.

The reaction has been mixed, with some finding the video memorably awkward while others express a desire to see Lewis return to his acting roots. The song is part of his upcoming album Sweet Chaos, set for release on June 5th, and Lewis is scheduled to embark on a UK tour in October and November. This venture into music follows his debut album, Mission Creep, released in 2023, and a performance of the national anthem at the Silverstone Grand Prix.

The online commentary ranges from playful mockery to genuine appreciation for Lewis's willingness to explore a different creative avenue. Comments highlight the stylistic choices, questioning the rationale behind the white loafers and comparing his performance to that of David Brent from The Office. Despite the lighthearted criticism, some viewers have found the song itself to be a grower, appreciating its theatrical quality and memorability.

The situation was recently compounded by an accidental on-air critique from BBC traffic presenter Sally Boazman, who initially described Lewis's song Sweet Chaos as a dirge while he was a guest on Romesh Ranganathan's show. Lewis responded with humor, acknowledging the effort put into the song, and Boazman quickly retracted her statement, praising his talent and versatility. Lewis's transition into music is a relatively recent development, with him stating he began taking it more seriously in recent years.

His acting career has been marked by significant success, including a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for his role in Homeland, as well as nominations for his portrayal of Henry VIII in Wolf Hall. He first gained widespread recognition for his compelling performance as Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

The release of King and the accompanying music video have undoubtedly sparked a conversation, showcasing Lewis's multifaceted talents and willingness to step outside his comfort zone. While the reception has been largely amused, it also demonstrates a continued interest in his work, regardless of the medium. The upcoming album release and tour will provide further opportunities for Lewis to showcase his musical abilities and connect with audiences in a new way





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