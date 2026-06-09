Bristol North East's Damien Egan expressed concern about the rapid growth of extremism, attributing it to the combination of extreme-left and extreme-right ideologies, alongside growing Islamist extremism, fueled by foreign state interference. He urged security minister Dan Jarvis to 'designate extremist groups' and discussed the concerns of other politicians regarding extremism.

Bristol North East's Damien Egan , a worrier of life, expressed concern about 'extremism' and its rapid growth. He attributed this to the combination of extreme-left and extreme-right ideologies, alongside growing Islamist extremism, fueled by foreign state interference.

Mr. Egan, a Labour MP, attended a 'summit' at Wilton Park, where he learned that Norway treats extremism as a national security priority. He urged security minister Dan Jarvis to 'designate extremist groups.

' Mr. Jarvis, a former soldier, acknowledged the importance of these matters and expressed his intention to 'fast-track' the designation of extremists. The article also discusses the concerns of Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Ed Miliband, and other politicians regarding extremism, as well as the small-boats crisis and the accommodation of Syrian and Afghan migrants





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Damien Egan Extremism Growing At An Unprecedented Rate Norway Wilton Park Designate Extremist Groups Countering Extremism Enhancing Social Cohesion Fast-Track Extremism In The Centre Small-Boats Crisis Accommodating Syrians And Afghan Migrants

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