Damning Data Reveals Hospitals with Higher-Than-Expected Patient Deaths in England

New data reveals a concerning trend of higher-than-expected patient deaths in several NHS trusts across England. Some trusts recorded death rates exceeding 30% above the expected levels.

Newly released data reveals a concerning trend of higher-than-expected patient deaths in several NHS trusts across England. The figures, compiled by NHS England, compare the actual number of deaths recorded at each trust between December 2024 and November last year with the number of deaths that were expected. The report includes patients who died in the hospital as well as those who died within 30 days of discharge.

Although the NHS emphasizes that these figures are not a direct measure of the quality of care, but instead a 'smoke alarm' requiring further investigation, the data nonetheless paints a worrying picture of certain hospitals where patient mortality rates appear significantly elevated. Some trusts have recorded death rates exceeding 30% above the expected levels, indicating a potential need for urgent scrutiny and intervention to address the underlying causes. Several trusts were previously flagged in similar reports, suggesting a persistent problem that warrants immediate attention. The findings raise serious questions about the standards of care, resource allocation, and overall operational efficiency of these hospitals. \Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust emerges as the trust with the most significant deviation from expected mortality rates, recording deaths 31.9% higher than anticipated. This trust, encompassing Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital, saw 2,355 deaths against an expected figure of approximately 1,785. Medway NHS Foundation Trust also exhibits a concerning pattern, with a 30% higher death rate than projected, resulting in 1,820 deaths, the vast majority of which occurred at Medway Maritime Hospital. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust shows a 28.8% increase in deaths compared to expectations, totaling 1,900 deaths versus a projected 1,475. These figures are particularly troubling given that many of these trusts have been subjects of criticism in the past, including concerns related to staffing shortages, neglect, and instances of poor medical practice. Of 118 trusts analyzed, roughly 7.6% were categorized as having higher-than-expected death rates. Furthermore, the report shows that a number of trusts were identified in the previous data set, indicating that the challenges these facilities face are not isolated incidents but rather persistent issues. These trends raise serious concerns about the quality of care and safety provided to patients within those particular healthcare environments. \Beyond the raw mortality figures, the report highlights additional problems, including several controversies involving some of the trusts with elevated death rates. For instance, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has faced scrutiny for serious criminal offenses committed by some of its medical staff. The Medway NHS Foundation Trust has also been criticized for instances of neglect and poor care, including a report that revealed that A&E patients were sometimes told to soil themselves due to a lack of staff to assist them with basic needs at Medway Maritime Hospital. Meanwhile, the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has faced criticism for a perceived 'culture of defensiveness', following a coroner's investigation into the death of a baby due to failures in basic medical care. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust is the lowest-ranked trust on the NHS league table amongst those with higher-than-expected death figures. These incidents, coupled with the rising death rates, underscore the need for a comprehensive assessment of the failings within the healthcare system and the implementation of effective measures to improve patient safety. The NHS has stressed the data should be used to encourage investigation, providing an opportunity for affected trusts to address and reduce avoidable patient deaths. Members of the public who have had a negative experience at one of these hospitals are encouraged to share their stories with the Daily Mail





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