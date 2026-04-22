Dan Edgar Confirms Romance with Former TOWIE Co-star Chloe Lewis Amid Filming Drama

Dan Edgar has officially confirmed his relationship with former TOWIE star Chloe Lewis following his split from Ella Rae Wise. The couple, who reconnected at a friend's wedding, are currently navigating the complexities of reality TV filming and their past histories.

The world of reality television often blurs the lines between professional obligations and personal entanglements, and no show captures this dynamic quite like The Only Way Is Essex. Recently, long-time show personality Dan Edgar , 35, has made headlines by finally confirming his burgeoning romance with his former co-star, Chloe Lewis .

The two, who shared screen time years ago before Chloe departed the series in 2019 following a turbulent relationship with Jake Hall, are said to have rekindled their connection during the nuptials of mutual friends Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet in Mallorca last summer. This transition into a new relationship comes on the heels of Dan’s separation from fellow cast member Ella Rae Wise, a breakup that has added a layer of complexity to the current production schedule of the show in Vietnam. As the cast navigates the beautiful landscapes of Southeast Asia, the proximity of former lovers remains a point of tension and emotional testing for all involved. Addressing the awkwardness of the filming environment, Dan opened up to Closer magazine about the challenges of working alongside his ex-partner, Ella. He candidly expressed that being in a remote location with a former flame is far from an ideal scenario, particularly when lingering emotions remain unresolved. He noted that witnessing Ella’s distress during the trip has been a difficult situation to manage, especially while he is attempting to establish a new chapter in his romantic life with Chloe. Dan praised his new partner for her maturity and her deep understanding of the industry, noting that because Chloe has experienced the unique pressure of reality television herself, she is exceptionally well-equipped to handle the public scrutiny and the unconventional nature of their lives. Despite the fans clamoring for a potential return of Chloe to the show, Dan opted for diplomacy, suggesting that for the foreseeable future, they are content keeping their professional and personal lives separate to protect their growing bond. Chloe Lewis, who has navigated significant life changes since leaving the spotlight, has been transparent about the trials of her personal journey. Following her 2023 separation from partner Danny Flasher, with whom she shares six-year-old son Beau, Chloe has focused on her role as a single mother and her personal development. Her past, marked by both the highs of fame and the lows of profound personal loss—including the tragic loss of one of her twins during a previous pregnancy—has shaped her into a resilient figure who values her privacy. Despite the complexities of her past, including a public relationship with Jake Hall during her TOWIE tenure, Chloe maintains a grounded outlook on life. She has openly discussed the difficulties of reconciling her early expectations of marriage and family with the reality of her current path. Now, with her focus entirely on her son and her own well-being, she remains open to what the future holds, embracing the philosophy that happiness is a journey rather than a destination. Her openness about the struggles of motherhood and the process of healing continues to resonate with followers who appreciate her authentic perspective on life after reality TV





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