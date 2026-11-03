Dan Harrison Resigns As Leicestershire Council Leader Over Sexist Remarks

Reform UK leader Dan Harrison quits Leicestershire County Council after leaking sexist comments about targeting female staff for redundancy alongside 76 solicitors.

Reform UK leader Dan Harrison has resigned as the leader of Leicestershire County Council. The resignation occurred on Monday following the public release of controversial remarks he made during a closed-door meeting. Harrison stated that he intended to target women council members for redundancy.

Harrison Steps Down After Leaked Audio

Director of internal proceedings revealed that Harrison had discussed making 76 council solicitors redundant. He described the legal team as incompetent. During the same conversation, he explicitly mentioned looking at women as a next step for workforce reductions.

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The recording was subsequently shared on social media platforms. This leak triggered immediate political fallout and demands for accountability from across the political spectrum within the local government structure. Harrison quit his position on Monday to address the growing controversy.

Context And Clarification Of Intent

Before leaving office, Harrison issued an apology to the staff and officers of the County Council. He expressed regret for any hurt, distress, or offense caused by the publication of these comments. He emphasized that the remarks were made in a heated meeting under the expectation of privacy and confidentiality.

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Harrison stressed that the discussions were purely theoretical. He confirmed that no instructions or directions were given to officers regarding these matters. He also noted that there was no agreement on these issues with the administrative staff.

He unequivocally rejected any suggestion that staffing decisions are being taken based on gender. He maintained that the comments were taken completely out of context during the internal debate.

Political Pressure And Conservative Response

All 15 Conservative councillors had called for an emergency vote to remove him. Deborah Taylor, leader of the Conservative group on the council, commented on the situation. She stated that serious concerns had been raised over recent days.

Taylor highlighted the treatment of council employees as a major issue. She noted that the comments contained in the leaked recordings made Harrison position untenable. The political pressure became insurmountable for the Reform UK leader.

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Leadership Transition And Next Steps

Harrison said he took the decision to stand down following advice from senior Reform colleagues. He acknowledged the difficulty of the situation and the need to move forward.

In a formal statement, he reflected on his tenure. He described it as the honor of his life to lead the first Reform UK administration at County Hall. This leadership role began following the county council elections in May 2025.

The council now faces the task of appointing a new leader. The incident has raised significant questions about conduct and accountability in local government. The focus now shifts to the next phase of council operations under new leadership.