Security Minister Dan Jarvis presents the third volume of the Mandelson inquiry in Parliament, defending government protocols while facing backlash from MPs over the leak.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis addressed the House of Commons regarding the publication of the third volume of documents concerning Lord Mandelson's appointment as the former British Ambassador to Washington DC. The statement, delivered by Jarvis who holds the portfolio for security, focused heavily on procedural adjustments in how Whitehall manages risk rather than detailing the specific controversies surrounding the political appointment.

Procedural Focus Over Controversial Details

Instead of addressing the pungent allegations directly, Jarvis emphasized the methodology civil servants used to collate the 'Volume 3' of the paper trail. He avoided discussing Mandelson's lobbying firm, Global Counsel, or the claim that Mandelson promised to soften criticism of China to benefit Chinese clients while retaining a financial interest in the firm. The minister's approach was likened to focusing on the pastry casing of a dish while ignoring the filling, maintaining a reverential distance from the name 'Mandelson' with what observers described as an antibacterial sobriety typical of a High Court judge.

Also read UK Government Publishes New Mandelson Vetting Documents as Jarvis Addresses MPs

Origins of the Mandelson Documentation Inquiry

The Commons ordered the Labour Government to hand over all documentation regarding Mandelson's promotion to Washington DC last February. While Volumes 1 and 2 were published some time ago, Volume 4 remains pending. The delay in releasing these documents was attributed to two primary factors: the police requiring evidence to remain available for an ongoing investigation, and the desire of civil servants to protect their own reputations from the fallout of the controversy.

Internal Politics and Keir Starmer's Role

Reports suggest that Keir Starmer and his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, actively sought to ensure Mandelson secured the ambassadorial position. This internal effort to oblige the 'System' was contrasted sharply with the lack of similar support when Tory ministers attempted to expedite Brexit. The involvement of the civil service, often derisively referred to as 'The Blob,' in managing this promotion has drawn significant criticism from opposition figures who view the process as overly protective of establishment figures.

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Questions Regarding Sky News Leak

Dame Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Punt e Mes, rose to question the Source of the information, noting that Sky News had obtained details about the latest Mandelson papers at 6am on the morning of the statement. She suggested that mandarins were leaking documents to protect their reputations, a claim Jarvis implicitly countered by focusing on standards. Despite the scrutiny, Jarvis maintained that lessons would be learned from the episode, hoping to drive up standards in public life and work constructively with the Opposition to prevent further negative scrutiny.

Broader Context of Public Service Standards

The parliamentary debate included broader discussions on public service ethics, with Labour MP Chris Vince addressing the challenge of tackling violence against women and girls. Jarvis responded by highlighting the Government's 'game-changing' policies, including school pilots and a flagship referral programme, alongside a half billion pounds investment in victim support. This statement occurred during a week that also saw revelations about inappropriate behavior by influencers at No 10, underscoring the ongoing challenges regarding the conduct of powerful men in politics.