Dan Levy Breaks Down Discussing Schitt's Creek Future After Catherine O'Hara's Death

Dan Levy became emotional during an interview when asked about the future of Schitt's Creek following the death of Catherine O'Hara. O'Hara played Moira Rose in the show. The interview took place in Ontario, Canada, where the show was filmed. Levy's response to the possibility of a sequel was a heartfelt 'No. Not now. You can't'.

Dan Levy , the actor and co-creator of the beloved Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek , became visibly emotional during a recent interview on CBS News’ Sunday Morning when asked about the future of the show following the death of his co-star, Catherine O'Hara. O'Hara, who played the iconic character Moira Rose , passed away on January 30 at the age of 71 due to complications from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as an underlying cause.

The interview, conducted in Ontario, Canada, where the show was filmed, saw Levy struggling to contain his tears as he reflected on O'Hara's impact and the show's legacy. When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Levy responded with a heartfelt 'No. Not now. You can't,' conveying the profound sense of loss and the impossibility of continuing the series without O'Hara's presence. The scene resonated deeply with fans, who took to social media to express their own grief and share their memories of the show and its beloved characters. The emotional interview highlighted the close bond between the cast and the lasting impact of Schitt's Creek on its audience. The interview serves as a testament to the powerful connection between the actors and their characters, and how the loss of such a significant personality like O'Hara reverberates among those who worked with her. Many fans flocked to online platforms to echo their sentiments, with comments reflecting the deep-seated impact that O'Hara had not just on her castmates, but on those who watched the series. One fan said that Dan crying made them cry too, others stated that the series was a one of a kind and that O'Hara was a national treasure. \Levy's interview touched upon the strong emotional ties that he held with his co-star, and the deep feeling of loss that he still feels. The bond shared between the two was apparent on-screen, with their roles as mother and son, and the loss of such a significant personality in the show has clearly had a strong impact. This interview comes just weeks after the painful loss, and the sadness is still fresh in the mind of the actor. The impact of Catherine went further than just those that worked with her, the outpouring of emotions that followed her death demonstrated how beloved she was and how much she will be missed. The absence of O'Hara's character would mean that a continuation of the show is unlikely, with Levy explicitly stating this during the interview. O'Hara's portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose was a central element of the show's success, and fans will be left with fond memories of the show and the characters that they shared with her. Reflecting on the show, many viewers remember Moira's dramatic flair and one-of-a-kind mannerisms. \Earlier in the month, Levy had also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he reflected on the loss. Levy spoke of the outpouring of love and support, stating that it was a comfort to see how loved O'Hara was. He described her as 'irreplaceable' and one of the 'great queens.' Fallon echoed these sentiments, calling O'Hara 'one of the funniest comedians I've ever seen.' Eugene Levy, Dan's real-life father and co-star, also issued a statement after O'Hara's passing, expressing his deep sorrow and sharing memories of their 50-year friendship. He said that words seemed inadequate to express the loss and shared how much he cherished their working relationship. O'Hara's death was announced in January, with a statement from her agency, CAA, revealing that she had died at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. The statement also said the actress died Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. O'Hara was known for her roles in films such as Home Alone and Best in Show, but her work on Schitt's Creek cemented her status as a beloved figure in popular culture, and it’s a loss that will leave a void





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