Dan Levy Pays Emotional Tribute to Catherine O'Hara, Discusses Future of 'Schitt's Creek'

Dan Levy breaks down in tears remembering his onscreen mother Catherine O'Hara, reflecting on her impact on 'Schitt's Creek' and his future projects, following her recent passing.

Dan Levy , the co-creator and star of the beloved sitcom Schitt's Creek , became visibly emotional during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, as he reflected on the recent passing of his onscreen mother, Catherine O'Hara. O'Hara, who portrayed the iconic Moira Rose in the series, died on January 30 at the age of 71 due to a pulmonary embolism.

The interview took place at a boutique in the Goodwood area, a location that served as the Rose Apothecary in Schitt's Creek, bringing back a flood of memories for Levy. When asked about the possibility of a Schitt's Creek follow-up, Levy, clearly still grieving, responded with a heartfelt 'No, not now. You can't.' He admitted that returning to locations associated with the show was challenging, leading to an unexpected emotional response. Levy acknowledged the profound impact O'Hara had on the show and his own life, sharing that the memories of their time together are what he holds onto. CBS News' Anthony Mason added that a clip reel celebrating O'Hara's work was incredible. Levy also fondly remembered O'Hara's understanding of internet culture, stating that even though she wasn't active online, she knew how to capitalize on memes, showcasing her unique personality and comedic sensibilities.\Catherine O'Hara's death has left a significant void in the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and colleagues alike. Her final public appearance was at the Angel Awards in Santa Monica on October 16, where she looked frail but received a warm reception. O'Hara, a two-time Emmy winner, is remembered for her remarkable performances in sketch comedy series SCTV, the Home Alone films, and Christopher Guest's mockumentaries. Beyond her acting career, O'Hara was a loving wife to four-time Oscar-nominated art director Bo Welch, whom she met on the set of Beetlejuice in 1987. She is also survived by their two sons, Matthew and Luke. Her final roles included appearances in Apple TV's The Studio and HBO's The Last of Us, further cementing her legacy as a versatile and enduring talent. Levy himself is moving forward with his career, having created a new TV show called Big Mistakes, a crime comedy about a dysfunctional family that premieres this Thursday on Netflix. This new venture sees Levy playing a closeted pastor who finds himself entangled with dangerous people. He acknowledges that any future projects will have to live up to the success of Schitt's Creek. \Levy, reflecting on his current projects, stated that he wouldn't let comparisons to Schitt's Creek influence his new work. He acknowledged the show's significance, describing it as a 'big crown jewel' and aiming to create new projects that bring him fulfillment. Big Mistakes will also star Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, Abby Quinn, Elizabeth Perkins and Josh Fadem. This new show represents a fresh start for Levy, as he navigates the industry and personal grief. The outpouring of love and respect for O'Hara reflects her lasting impact on the entertainment world and her ability to touch the hearts of audiences. Levy's emotional response serves as a testament to their close relationship and the profound influence she had on his life and career. He is attempting to channel that same energy into new projects, creating fresh content in the wake of O'Hara's death. This process of honoring her memory, while also moving forward, signifies his dedication to her legacy and his continuous pursuit of creative expression





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