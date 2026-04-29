Dan Levy Remembers Catherine O'Hara as 'Magic in a Bottle' in Emotional Tribute

Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy opens up about the profound impact of his co-star Catherine O'Hara's passing, praising her talent and the special creative partnership they shared. He also discusses his new series, Big Mistakes, and coping with his loss.

The entertainment world continues to mourn the loss of Catherine O'Hara, the beloved actress best known for her iconic role as Moira Rose in the hit sitcom * Schitt's Creek *.

Dan Levy, co-creator and star of the series alongside his father Eugene Levy, has recently shared deeply personal reflections on O'Hara's impact, describing her as 'magic in a bottle'. Their collaborative journey spanned six seasons, during which O'Hara consistently elevated the material, often rewriting entire scenes to bring her unique comedic brilliance to life. O'Hara passed away in January at the age of 71 due to a pulmonary embolism, following a battle with cancer.

Levy recounted the extraordinary creative partnership he shared with O'Hara and his father, emphasizing O'Hara's innate understanding of her character and her ability to instantly captivate an audience. He highlighted her dynamic presence and the simple requirement of ensuring the cameras were rolling to witness her artistry. The emotional weight of her absence was palpable when Levy visited a boutique that served as the inspiration for his character David Rose's Rose Apothecary, triggering a wave of cherished memories.

He admitted to being overwhelmed with emotion, recognizing the irreplaceable void left by O'Hara's passing. Prior to her death, O'Hara made a final public appearance at the Angel Awards, showcasing her enduring spirit despite her declining health. She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. Beyond *Schitt's Creek*, O'Hara's career encompassed a diverse range of memorable performances, including her work in *SCTV*, the *Home Alone* films, and Christopher Guest's mockumentaries.

While grappling with his grief, Levy is also focusing on new projects, including his latest series *Big Mistakes* on Netflix. He intentionally distanced the new show from comparisons to *Schitt's Creek*, aiming to establish its own identity and find personal fulfillment in his creative endeavors. Levy described O'Hara as a 'collective loss' and 'irreplaceable', acknowledging her unparalleled talent and the profound impact she had on everyone who knew and admired her.

He fondly remembered her improvisational skills and her status as one of the 'great queens' of comedy, a sentiment echoed by Jimmy Fallon during a recent interview





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Catherine O'hara Dan Levy Schitt's Creek Moira Rose Tribute Big Mistakes

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