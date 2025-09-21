Dan Stevens Sparks Split Rumors After Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens is at the center of split speculation after he was seen without his wedding ring at the premiere of his new film, Swiped. The actor hasn't been photographed with his wife, Susie Hariet, in approximately seven years, adding fuel to the rumors. Sources suggest the couple may be living separate lives, leaving fans to speculate about the state of their marriage. The Daily Mail has requested a comment from Stevens' representatives.

This lack of public appearances together suggests a potential distance between the couple, prompting discussions among fans and media outlets alike. The last public sighting of Dan and Susie was at a party in Los Angeles in April 2018. Susie, a South African-born jazz singer, is also notably absent from his social media profiles, further adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. A source commented to The Sun on Sunday, stating that Dan and Susie appear to be leading entirely separate lives and certainly do not seem to be the picture of a loving couple. Daily Mail has reached out to Dan's representatives for a statement on the matter.\The couple's history dates back to 2006, when they met while working at adjacent theaters in Sheffield. Dan has previously described their connection as instant. They married in 2009 and have three children: son Aubrey, 13, and daughters Willow, 16, and Eden, whose age is undisclosed. In a past interview, Dan expressed his gratitude for his wife's understanding of his demanding profession. He told The Telegraph in 2011, I’m lucky to be married to someone who entirely gets what I do. She is totally sympathetic to the actor’s life. Her own mother was an actress, so she sort of grew up with it. She has absolutely no concept of the British class system and, after 10 years here she’s still trying to work it out. This perspective suggests that their relationship was built on a foundation of mutual support and understanding, making the current speculation all the more surprising to some observers. Dan’s new film, Swiped, is based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of the dating platform Bumble and co-founder of Tinder. The Disney+ biopic will delve into the campaign Whitney led at Tinder after she discovered misogynistic behavior on the app. Dan’s recent appearance at the Swiped premiere contrasted sharply with his Downton Abbey persona, highlighting his versatility as an actor.\Dan's appearance at the premiere of Swiped, where he was seen without his wedding ring, follows his role in the Disney+ biopic which follows the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble. He also recently joined his former Downton Abbey co-stars to celebrate the finale of the series after its incredible 15-year run and trilogy of movies. He will not be appearing in the last movie as his character tragically died in a car accident in the third season, marking a definitive end to his involvement in the show. During the London premiere, Stevens was seen in a stylish green shirt over a white vest top and black trousers, a departure from his usual more formal attire, which perhaps symbolizes the actor's changing public image. This contrast has only increased speculation about the actor's personal life. As fans and media continue to watch, the public awaits more information regarding the status of Stevens' marriage to Susie Hariet





