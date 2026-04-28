Dan Walker Cleared as Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Withdraws All Allegations

Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije has withdrawn all allegations of bullying, misogyny, and sexism against her former Channel 5 co-presenter Dan Walker at an industrial tribunal, bringing a two-year legal battle to an end. The case, which began with accusations in 2024, involved a private settlement and raises questions about the initial claims. Walker has consistently maintained his innocence and expressed concern for Vanderpuije’s wellbeing.

Two years after Channel 5 News ’s first-ever black newsreader Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije accused her co-presenter Dan Walker of ‘bullying’, ‘misogyny against a black woman’ and ‘sexism’ in the workplace, she withdrew all charges against him at an industrial tribunal last week.

Her lawyers stated that ‘Claudia-Liza fully withdraws her allegations relating to Dan Walker and does not intend to repeat or pursue them. ’ Dan Walker, a devout Christian, had been eager to clear his name through a public court hearing, given the damaging nature of the accusations. An internal Channel 5 investigation in 2024 had already exonerated Walker, but the threat of the tribunal loomed for two years, potentially jeopardizing his career.

The withdrawal of charges on the fifth day of the hearing, accompanied by a private settlement, raises questions about the initial strength of Vanderpuije’s claims. The situation began in 2018 with Channel 5’s celebration of Vanderpuije as their first black female news presenter, a move lauded in a media landscape increasingly focused on diversity. Walker joined Channel 5 in 2022, recruited from BBC Breakfast to co-host with Vanderpuije.

However, two years later, Vanderpuije brought forth her allegations. Interestingly, her initial lawsuit targeted only Channel Five and ITN, with Walker’s name added later. This timing coincided with over 50 current and former colleagues, including prominent figures like Zoe Ball and Myleene Klass, coming forward to attest to Walker’s character, compassion, and professionalism. Simultaneously, Vanderpuije was offered redundancy following claims of workplace bullying, instability, and unprofessional behavior, with allowances made due to personal hardships she was facing.

An email from Walker’s agent to Channel 5’s Ben Frow, expressing concerns about the unprofessional working environment, became a point of contention, with Vanderpuije’s camp alleging it was a call for her dismissal – a claim Walker’s representatives strongly deny. Vanderpuije escalated her complaints to HR, alleging ‘bullying, misogyny against a black woman and sexism’ against both Channel 5 and ITN.

Following the withdrawal of her allegations, Walker expressed his belief that he should not have been involved in the legal proceedings but affirmed his preparedness to defend himself. He also maintained concern for Vanderpuije’s wellbeing. The dispute had become increasingly toxic, leading to Vanderpuije being banned from the newsroom in 2023 and subsequently being asked to leave when she returned against the wishes of ITN management, citing a ‘duty of care’.

Vanderpuije countered that her redundancy was a ‘sham’ intended to appease Walker, alleging a disparity in their salaries. The entire case highlights the potential for reputational damage caused by public accusations and the complexities of navigating workplace disputes. Walker’s dignified response and consistent expression of concern for Vanderpuije underscore his character throughout the ordeal. The situation serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of due diligence and the potential consequences of unsubstantiated claims





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Dan Walker Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Channel 5 News Bullying Misogyny Sexism ITN Tribunal

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