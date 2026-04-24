Dan Walker Settles Legal Claim with Former Co-Star

Dan Walker, ITN and Channel 5 have agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, resolving allegations of sexism, bullying and misogyny. Ms Vanderpuije withdraws all claims against Mr Walker.

Dan Walker , the television presenter, along with ITN and Channel 5, have reached a settlement with his former Channel 5 News co-star, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije , to resolve a legal claim alleging sexism, bullying, and misogyny.

The agreement, reached after several days of intense negotiations, involves an undisclosed sum paid to Ms. Vanderpuije in exchange for her withdrawal of the tribunal case. Importantly, there has been no admission of liability from Mr. Walker or the broadcasters. The case was scheduled for a five-week hearing where Mr. Walker would have presented extensive evidence, including over 50 character witness statements from prominent figures such as footballers, Olympians, and fellow journalists, including Sue Barker, who publicly supported him.

Ms. Vanderpuije’s claims encompassed accusations of racism, sexism, misogyny, and bullying directed towards Mr. Walker, ITN, Channel 5, and ITN’s chief executive, Rachel Corp. Her legal team had previously described a 'toxic culture' within the Channel 5 newsroom, alleging a sham redundancy was used to silence her after she raised concerns about discriminatory practices and the reflection of racist attitudes in the editorial content. The dispute escalated to the point where Ms. Vanderpuije was reportedly banned from the newsroom by Ms. Corp, prompting her to share email exchanges with colleagues.

While Mr. Walker consistently denied all allegations, he expressed concern for Ms. Vanderpuije’s wellbeing throughout the process. He stated he felt he should not have been involved but was prepared to defend himself in court. The settlement brings an end to a protracted and highly publicized legal battle. Ms. Vanderpuije has fully withdrawn her allegations against Mr. Walker and will not pursue them further.

Mr. Walker expressed gratitude to his family, friends, legal team, and colleagues at 5 News and Classic FM for their support. He also acknowledged those who provided accounts of working alongside him. The case highlighted the complexities of workplace disputes and the challenges of addressing allegations of discrimination and bullying within the media industry. The resolution avoids a potentially damaging public trial and allows all parties to move forward.

The incident has sparked conversations about workplace culture and the importance of addressing concerns raised by employees. The outcome underscores the significance of legal settlements in resolving disputes and protecting reputations, even in the absence of a formal admission of wrongdoing. The case also demonstrates the power of character witnesses in defending against serious allegations





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Dan Walker Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Channel 5 News ITN Sexism Bullying Misogyny Legal Settlement

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