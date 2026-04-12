Dan Walker to Face Employment Tribunal Over Allegations of Misconduct

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is set to appear at an employment tribunal accused of sexism, misogyny, and bullying by his former co-anchor. The hearing, expected to last several days, will address claims made by Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, with Walker vehemently denying the allegations. The case follows prior workplace probes and settlement attempts.

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is scheduled to appear at an employment tribunal later this month in London, facing accusations of sexism, misogyny, and bullying from his former Channel 5 News co-anchor, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije .

The Mail on Sunday has revealed that the hearing, expected to last up to four days, will commence on April 20th. Walker, who joined Vanderpuije as a co-presenter in April 2022 after leaving the BBC, is named as a respondent in the claims, alongside ITN, the production company behind Channel 5 News, and Paramount, the owner of Channel 5.<\/p>

Walker, a married father of three, vehemently denies the allegations and has amassed more than 50 character witness statements from various individuals, including famous footballers, Olympians, BBC journalists, presenters, and former colleagues, in his defense. A source close to Walker stated that he completely denies the accusations of sexism, misogyny, racism, or bullying, expressing his surprise and upset at being accused of such actions. Walker is determined to present his account of events to the judge, supported by a significant number of witness statements that will attest to his character and reputation.<\/p>

The tribunal represents a culmination of events following Vanderpuije's departure from Channel 5 in 2023 after a five-year tenure, the final year of which she co-anchored with Walker. The case has been attracting a lot of attention, and many people are very curious about the outcome.The context surrounding the tribunal includes prior attempts by Vanderpuije's legal team to settle the matter out of court, most recently seeking £4 million in compensation. She previously sought up to £13 million from ITN and Paramount, which was rejected.<\/p>

Before this tribunal, in April 2024, Walker underwent an internal workplace probe into claims of serious misconduct and was completely exonerated. Sources familiar with the inquiry indicated that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against Walker. This probe is believed to be related to the complaints made by Vanderpuije. Walker fully cooperated with the investigation. In 2024, Walker told The Daily Telegraph that he was entirely vindicated by an independent inquiry.<\/p>

Legal representatives for Ms. Vanderpuije previously tried to settle, using Jonathan Coad, who previously represented Phillip Schofield. The company has refused the payment.Both Walker and Vanderpuije have declined to comment publicly on the matter. ITN, however, has issued a statement confirming that the claims are denied in full and will be addressed through the tribunal process.<\/p>

The upcoming employment tribunal promises to be a high-profile case, drawing attention to workplace dynamics, allegations of discrimination, and the professional reputations of individuals involved. The case is expected to shed light on specific details of the allegations, evidence presented by both sides, and the character witnesses involved. All parties are hoping that the truth will come out, and justice will be served fairly and with openness.<\/p>

The employment tribunal marks a critical point in the investigation, and the details that arise will certainly be interesting to members of the press and the public. Walker is looking forward to the case as an opportunity to be vindicated and to finally put this behind him, and clear his name. Vanderpuije, and her legal team, are hopeful that justice will prevail for their side, and their client. Many people have their eyes on the legal proceedings and look forward to hearing the verdict.<\/p>





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Dan Walker Employment Tribunal Sexism Misogyny Bullying Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije

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Dan Walker to Face Employment Tribunal Over Sexism and Bullying AllegationsFormer BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is set to appear at an employment tribunal facing allegations of sexism, misogyny, and workplace bullying brought by his former Channel 5 News co-anchor, Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije. The hearing will take place in London on April 20th and is expected to last up to four days. Walker denies the allegations and has support from numerous colleagues. The case follows Ms. Vanderpuije's departure from Channel 5 and failed settlement attempts.

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