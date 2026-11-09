Dana W. White Clarifies Confusion After Trump's UFC Press Secretary Offer

Former Pentagon official Dana W. White addresses viral rumors after President Trump offered the White House press secretary role to UFC CEO Dana White, confirming she was not the intended candidate.

Dana W. White, a former public affairs official for the Department of Defense, has officially responded to widespread online speculation regarding her involvement in President Donald Trump's recent announcement about the White House press secretary position. The confusion arose after Trump revealed on Truth Social that he had offered the high-profile government role to UFC CEO Dana White, prompting a surge of congratulatory messages directed at the former Pentagon spokeswoman who shares the same name.

Addressing the viral rumors directly, Dana W. White clarified through a LinkedIn post that she had no intention of transitioning from government service to combat sports diplomacy. She emphasized that while she had previously stood at podiums to answer questions from the Pentagon press corps, she had never stepped inside an octagon and preferred to keep it that way. White noted the irony of the situation, stating it was nice to be confused with the famous UFC executive for once, but made it clear she was not the candidate Trump had in mind.

Also read Trump offers Dana White press secretary job, White set to meet next week despite denial report

Details of Trump's UFC CEO Offer

The controversy began when President Trump took to social media on a Saturday afternoon to announce that he had offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States to Dana White, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his post, Trump described the UFC boss as a great fighter and warrior, suggesting that the appointment would bring a unique energy to the White House press briefings following the Republican Party's significant defeat in the midterm elections.

Trump's announcement included a list of several prominent UFC fighters he suggested Dana White might bring to Washington to defend the country against what he termed the lunatic left. The names included Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison. The president urged the UFC chief to accept the position, claiming he would be a press secretary unlike any other in American history.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Competing Theories

While one White House aide told CNN that the president was joking, internet sleuths quickly developed an alternative theory that Trump had mistakenly confused the two individuals. Critics online speculated that a shortlist for the press secretary role may have included Dana W. White, the former DoD spokesperson, but that Trump misinterpreted the recommendation as referring to the UFC mogul. Some users expressed shock at the potential mix-up, questioning how such a significant error could occur in the presidential communications office.

However, no evidence has surfaced to confirm that the former Pentagon official was ever on a shortlist for the job or that Trump was unaware of the distinction between the two Dana Whites. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White appeared to entertain the possibility of the role when questioned by reporters in London on Saturday. Although he chuckled at the suggestion and noted he already had many jobs, he confirmed he was flying to Washington, DC, to meet with President Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss potential opportunities.

Impact on White House Staff and Future Steps

The search for a new press secretary occurs at a particularly challenging time for the Trump administration, which has recently faced a series of high-profile staffing changes. The vacancy follows the abrupt departure of Katie Zacharia, who served for only five days before being ousted following a disastrous first press briefing and a rocky television interview. President Trump reportedly told Zacharia that she did not have to take the job if she did not want to, ending her tenure in a manner even shorter than Anthony Scaramucci's famous eleven days as communications director in 2017.

Zacharia had previously replaced Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August to focus on motherhood after welcoming a daughter. With Republicans having lost control of both chambers of Congress in the recent midterm elections, the administration is under increased pressure to stabilize its public messaging. As Dana White prepares to meet with Trump, observers are watching closely to see if the UFC chief will accept the political role or if the president will ultimately turn to a different candidate for the press secretary position.